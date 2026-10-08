Son Jong-won: Debate over ‘double-eyelid surgery’ rages for a week... ‘unexpected eye look’ could end plastic surgery rumors

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Chef Son Jong-won, who recently faced speculation that he had undergone double-eyelid surgery after his eyes appeared different, has shared new photos showing how he is doing. The photos, posted without any particular explanation, show his eyes looking much as they usually do, drawing attention.

On the 7th, Son Jong-won posted photos taken in Singapore on his social media, along with the caption, “I came here for work, though.”

In the released photos, Son Jong-won is smiling broadly while holding an access pass at the Singapore F1 Grand Prix. The pass clearly displays his name and the words “TWENTY3 GUEST CHEF.”

What especially caught people’s attention was the shape of his eyes.

In a recently released overseas interview video, his double-eyelid crease appeared darker and more defined than usual, prompting online speculation that he might have undergone double-eyelid surgery. In the latest photo, however, Son Jong-won’s eyes look relatively familiar, leading some to suggest that he may have effectively put the plastic surgery rumors to rest indirectly.

Son Jong-won is reportedly taking part as a guest chef in TWENTY3’s hospitality program at this year’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Speculation about Son Jong-won having plastic surgery began with an interview video released on the 1st by Singapore lifestyle magazine Home & Decor Singapore. At the time, he gave the interview in a brown-toned checked outfit, and his eyes looked more defined than usual, with a pronounced double-eyelid crease that caught people’s attention.

Some online users commented, “It looks like he had double-eyelid surgery” and “His eyes look completely different.” Others, however, suggested, “The crease may look temporarily more pronounced because he’s tired or swollen,” and “It could be due to the camera angle or a difference in his condition.”

Now that a recent photo released not long after the speculation arose shows his eyes looking much as they usually do, some reactions are giving more weight to the possibility that it was simply swelling or a change in his condition.

Meanwhile, Son Jong-won is a star chef who became known to the public through Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars. He oversees L’Amant Secret in Seoul’s Myeong-dong and Eatanic Garden in Gangnam, and has also been active on shows such as JTBC’s Please Take Care of My Refrigerator.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.