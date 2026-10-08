“IU assaulted in the bathroom”... Seo In-young revisits the rumor after 16 years

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Seo In-young, formerly of the group Jewelry, firmly denied the rumor that she assaulted IU.

On the 7th, a video was released on Seo In-young’s YouTube channel titled “The Real Reason Baek Ji-young Disliked Seo In-young Revealed for the First Time (+ Tough Women of the Music Industry, Witness Statements).”

The video showed Seo In-young visiting Baek Ji-young’s home. Seo In-young and Baek Ji-young had previously said that they fell out but later reconciled.

Seo In-young began, “When you came back after being away for a long time, I saw you with Jewelry. What really upset me was that you only seemed to favor Lyn and Jung Ah. As I remember it, things got complicated between me and a younger acquaintance of yours. You’re the loyal type, aren’t you?”

Baek Ji-young said, “We’re still close friends. My friend misunderstood Seo In-young and really disliked her, so I disliked her too,” then punched herself on the head.

They also talked about the waiting-room incident. Baek Ji-young apologized, saying, “Lyn and I were using the same waiting room when Seo In-young came to see her. I was wrong to say, ‘You’re too loud. Seo In-young, be quiet.’ When you get to know her, she’s very gentle, kind and easygoing, but we’d never had a proper conversation back then. Seo In-young was doing really well at the time, but I couldn’t see any humility in her.” Seo In-young recalled, “There was also a senior from another group who would call me ‘Princess’ behind my back.”

Baek Ji-young said, “We both had tough images. But when you get to know us, you never actually said anything harsh to anyone, and I haven’t either—not to anyone but you.” Seo In-young replied, upset, “There was a rumor that I hit IU. Why on earth would I hit her? The rumor was that I took her to the bathroom and beat her up. We weren’t even close.” Baek Ji-young joked, “You must have hit her because you weren’t close,” drawing laughter.

Seo In-young was embroiled in a rumor that she had assaulted IU when they appeared together on SBS’s “Heroes” in 2010. In response, IU said on MBC’s “Radio Star” in 2011, “I was never dragged into a bathroom or hit.” Seo In-young clarified on MBC’s “Knee-Drop Guru” in 2013, “I never called IU to the bathroom or hit her.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun | silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.