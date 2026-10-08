Faker ‘AI deepfake’ scandal: Northfacegawd deletes MV and apologizes, saying, ‘100% my ignorance’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Rapper Northfacegawd (real name Han Sang-hoon) acknowledged and apologized for using an AI-generated composite of pro gamer Faker’s (Lee Sang-hyeok’s) face in his music video.

On the 7th, Northfacegawd said on social media, “I’m sorry for causing so much confusion and discomfort by inserting an AI-generated likeness of player Faker at the end of the music video for my song ‘Faker.’”

He added, “I had absolutely no bad intentions, such as trying to make money by using a celebrity’s face,” and explained, “This happened 100% because of my ignorance.”

He explained that he had immediately deleted the video that sparked controversy.

“I deleted the video immediately,” he said, once again apologizing: “I sincerely apologize to player Faker and all the SKT T1 fans who may have been uncomfortable.”

Finally, he promised to prevent a recurrence, saying, “From now on, I’ll think things through carefully before acting.”

Comments encouraging Northfacegawd, including “It’s okay, bro” and “I’ll always support you, bro,” continued to appear under the apology.

Northfacegawd was born in 1992, and his real name is Han Sang-hoon. He drew attention for his distinctive voice and highly individual rap style, and became known for songs such as “Bokdeokbang.” In particular, he made headlines when he appeared on Mnet’s hip-hop survival show “Show Me the Money 10” in 2021, but was eliminated in the team diss battle. At the time, his signature rap style and flair for variety entertainment left a strong impression on viewers.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.