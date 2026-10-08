“Dad has gone on a long journey”: Heo Young-man caught in uproar over ‘fake obituary’... turns out to be a case of mistaken identity

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] A fake obituary for cartoonist Heo Young-man spread, throwing social media into an uproar. It turned out to be a case of mistaken identity: someone else had been mistaken for Heo.

On the 7th, an obituary for cartoonist Heo Young-man spread across social media platforms including X and Threads. A post left by the deceased person's daughter read, “To those who loved Dad,” and said, “Dad has gone on a long journey.” With reports as recent as then saying he was recovering, many fans were shocked by the sudden obituary.

But this was not true. The post was an obituary for someone other than cartoonist Heo Young-man, and confusion arose on social media when it was mistakenly reported as his obituary. Since an actual obituary for another person was misidentified as Heo Young-man’s, some have urged people to verify the facts before sharing obituary reports they encounter on social media.

Meanwhile, cartoonist Heo Young-man was injured in a fall in June and admitted to the intensive care unit. As a result, TV CHOSUN’s Heo Young Man’s Food Travel, which he had hosted since 2019, also concluded with Season 1.

Two months later, in August, reports emerged that cartoonist Heo Young-man was slowly recovering in the hospital. Last month, Choi Guk-hee, director of the film Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub, also said, “Writer Heo Young-man is in the hospital, so he hasn’t been able to see the film yet. Still, he has recovered quite a bit, so I think he may see it soon.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.