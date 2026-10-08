Baek Ji-young shows off fourth-grade daughter’s artwork filling living room of 80-pyeong apartment: “Must be genes from Jung Suk-won’s side”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Singer Baek Ji-young drew attention after showing off the exceptional artistic talent of her fourth-grade daughter, Ha-im, and saying, “It must be from her father’s side.” She later talked about having children with Seo In-young, who is preparing to remarry, and made people laugh when the two opened up about their feelings, saying, “I was afraid the child might take after me.”

On the 7th, Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon YouTube channel showed Seo visiting Baek’s home.

While looking around the house that day, Seo became interested in a painting hanging on the wall. At first, she admired it, saying, “It looks expensive,” but Baek surprised her by revealing that she had painted it together with her daughter, Ha-im.

Another painting hanging in the living room of an apartment in the 80-pyeong range was also Ha-im’s work. Seo asked, “Who painted this?” When Baek replied, “Ha-im did them all,” Seo exclaimed, “What, Ha-im? Is she going to art school?” admiring the artistic talent of the fourth-grader.

The production crew was also curious, asking, “Who does she take after to be so good at drawing?”

Baek explained, “It must be from her father’s side,” adding, “Ha-im’s paternal aunt is a designer.”

Seo then naturally brought up her boyfriend. She said, “My boyfriend also graduated from an art college,” and Baek immediately responded, “Really? Then you definitely have to have a child,” bringing up the subject of having children.

Taken aback, Seo laughed but also shared her honest concerns. She said, “But what if the child takes after me? I’m scared. I’m so afraid,” seeming worried the child might inherit her personality or even the ups and downs of her life.

Baek immediately empathized. Recalling her own experience, she said, “I was so scared too. I really wondered what I should do if the child ended up living like me.” Still, she reassured Seo, saying, “It’s okay if your child takes after you,” drawing more laughter.

Baek married actor Jung Suk-won in 2013, and they have a daughter, Ha-im. Recently, she has occasionally shared her daughter’s growth and daily life through television and YouTube, now that she is in fourth grade.

Seo married a businessman nine years her senior in 2023, but they divorced about a year later. She is now preparing to remarry Choi Ji-hoon, the CEO of a content creative company, who is six years her senior.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com...

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.