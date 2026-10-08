Song Il-kook: Just how much does he put up with for his 'judge wife'♥?... “I feel exhilarated playing a role that smashes things”

[Sportschosun | Lee Ge-eun] Actor Song Il-kook said that he usually holds back around his wife, but feels exhilarated when he can freely reveal the side of himself he suppresses in the play.

On the 7th, a video featuring Song Il-kook and Song Sun-mi, the stars of the play A Streetcar Named Desire, was released on the YouTube channel Lee Geum-hee's My Geum-hee.

Lee Geum-hee said she had watched a run-through of the play (a rehearsal performed like the actual show from beginning to end) and asked Song Il-kook, “Is your throat okay? There isn't a single part where you speak quietly; you shout every line.” She also wondered, “It must be cathartic. You must be letting out onstage what has built up in real life.”

Song Il-kook said he was fine because he had learned vocal technique for classical singing. “All men have desires and urges, but they live by suppressing them with reason, institutions, and the law. I'm grateful that people have a familiar image of me as an actor, but breaking that image is also part of an actor's job,” he said. He added, “You might think it doesn't fit my image, but I only expressed what was hidden inside me.”

In particular, he candidly said, “I consider it the most important virtue in a marriage to believe that losing to my wife is winning. I hold back at home, but I don't hold back at all in this production. I smash everything. It's a huge thrill and a lot of fun, thinking, ‘Can I say this?’” Song Il-kook married his wife, a judge, in 2008, and they have triplets named Dae-han, Min-guk, and Man-se.

The play A Streetcar Named Desire begins when Blanche, Stella's older sister, arrives at the home of Stanley and Stella, a married couple living in New Orleans, a port city in the southern United States. Song Il-kook plays Stanley, a rough and realistic character, while Song Sun-mi plays Blanche, who hides her wounds and secrets and dreams of a new life. The play will run from October 8 to 11.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.