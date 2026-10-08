Kim Shin-young takes on rice sommelier certification amid ‘I Live Alone’ manipulation allegations: “I went without breakfast for the first time in 16 years”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On MBC’s “I Live Alone,” Kim Shin-young will show off her impressive “golden hands” skills, along with her knack for collecting certifications in everything from recreation to acting instruction. Viewers are eager to see her take on a rice sommelier certification this time, after relying on rice for strength throughout her life.

In the episode of MBC’s “I Live Alone” airing on the 9th, Kim Shin-young will be shown taking on a rice sommelier certification to prove her “rice-fueled strength.” The episode is directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Ki-young, Jung Ji-woon, and Kim Gyu-ri.

Kim Shin-young has shown off her capable “golden hands” on “I Live Alone,” taking on everything from cleaning and upcycling to cooking. Saying, “When I get hooked on something, I see it through to the end,” she reveals that she is a “certification collector,” holding qualifications in recreation, acting instruction, life insurance, and property insurance, once again surprising the Rainbow members.

After bustling about getting ready to go out first thing in the morning, Kim Shin-young says, “I went without breakfast for the first time in 16 years,” and heads somewhere on an empty stomach. She arrives at a mysterious classroom. Having skipped baby food and eaten rice since she was little, she says, “I know a thing or two about rice, but there was no way to prove it. In our country, you need a certificate!” She reveals that she is taking on a rice sommelier certification to prove the rice-fueled strength she has relied on throughout her life.

Kim Shin-young studies the specialized knowledge of rice and cooked rice, determined to “really dig into rice for once!” Among fellow students whose work revolves around rice—from traditional Korean liquor to makgeolli—her enthusiasm for taking on the challenge simply because she loves rice is sure to stand out. From studying the theory of rice and cooked rice to taste tests of rice prepared under different conditions, the “amazing world of rice,” which people eat every day without knowing much about it, piques viewers’ curiosity.

Photos released from the show also capture Kim Shin-young extremely nervous ahead of the certification exam. Despite her busy schedule, she reveals her anxiety, saying, “I reviewed until 4:30 in the morning.” In a final effort, Kim scans (?) the book with her mind, absorbing its contents. Viewers are eager to find out how she did on the rice sommelier certification exam.

Kim Shin-young’s attempt to earn a rice sommelier certification to prove the rice-fueled strength she has relied on throughout her life can be seen on MBC’s “I Live Alone,” airing at 11 p.m. on the 9th.

“I Live Alone” is a trendsetting single-life program that showcases the diverse “rainbow lives” of stars who live alone, and has continued to enjoy steady popularity.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.