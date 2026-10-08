Jeon Hyun-moo addresses allegations of casting involvement: “I’m not the one who invites them; I only give my opinion” (“Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Jeon Hyun-moo and KwakTube will reveal Lee Joon’s “extreme minimalist” ways on “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4.”

In the 15th episode of “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” airing Friday the 9th at 9:10 p.m. on MBN and Kstar, Jeon Hyun-moo and KwakTube (Kwak Joon-bin) are joined by their “food buddy” Lee Joon for the “This Is Ulsan Road” special. Vivid stories about Lee Joon pour in, bringing plenty of laughs.

After the three visit a restaurant serving what Ulsan locals call their “all-time favorite dumplings,” they finish ordering and chat about “This Is Hyun-moo Road,” featuring Jeon Hyun-moo and Lee Joon. KwakTube asks how the two ended up teaming up, adding, “Hyun-moo must have picked him for ‘Hyun-moo Road’...” and asks how Lee Joon came to be invited. Jeon Hyun-moo explains, “I’m not the one who invites the guests; I just offer opinions like, ‘So-and-so might be a good fit.’” He then explains why Lee Joon is a good fit as the “girlfriend” (“travel friend”) for “Hyun-moo Road.” He adds, “Lee Juck once told me that the way I build relationships with people isn’t clingy. Lee Joon seemed that way, too,” expressing his trust in Lee Joon, who is on a similar wavelength.

In a convivial atmosphere, the owner, who is of Chinese descent, serves steamed and pan-fried dumplings that have been a fixture since 1976. After tasting them, Lee Joon raves, “You won’t find this taste anywhere else in the world,” while KwakTube gives a thumbs-up and says, “I don’t usually rank things, but this is number one.”

Later, as they head to their next restaurant, Jeon Hyun-moo and KwakTube—both of whom have traveled with Lee Joon—embarrass him by sharing all sorts of stories about his “extreme minimalist” habits. KwakTube says, “When we went on a weeklong trip for ‘Earth Marble,’ he showed up with just one backpack. He wore the same puffer jacket the whole trip.” Jeon Hyun-moo chimes in, “When we went to Da Nang, Vietnam, for ‘Hyun-moo Road,’ he made one pair of cooling pants last four days.”

The fun food-show chemistry sparked by Jeon Hyun-moo and KwakTube’s unrestrained revelations and Lee Joon’s “extreme minimalist” ways can be seen in the 15th episode of “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” airing Friday the 9th at 9:10 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.