Yang Jung-ah reveals the real reason she turned down Kim Seung-soo's confession: “Because I've already been married once...”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Yang Jung-ah once again drew a clear line in her relationship with Kim Seung-soo, her longtime friend who once made headlines with her for their “romantic vibes.”

On the episode of KBS 1TV's Let's Live Together with Hwang Shin-hye that aired on the 6th, Hwang Shin-hye, Shin Gye-sook and Yang Jung-ah met with residents of Pocheon and had an honest conversation about marriage and dating.

The residents asked the three, who are all single, whether they had any plans to get married. Yang Jung-ah in particular was bombarded with questions about Kim Seung-soo, with whom she had shown remarkable chemistry on SBS's My Little Old Boy in the past.

One resident said, “I thought Kim Seung-soo was such a great guy, and wondered why you didn't get together,” while another said, “You looked good together when you were on that show,” expressing regret about the two's relationship.

Yang Jung-ah replied firmly, “He's just a friend.” She went on to confess, “I've already been through marriage once. So I still don't feel like meeting a man and getting married again.”

Having been through a divorce in the past, she was being cautious about new relationships and remarriage.

However, Yang Jung-ah drew laughs as she listened attentively and appeared interested when residents said there were many unmarried men in Pocheon. Although she said she wasn't thinking about remarrying, her reaction suggested she hadn't completely ruled out the possibility of a new relationship.

The two have known each other for well over 20 years. Yang Jung-ah and Kim Seung-soo are the same age and share the same birthday, July 25, 1971. They have built a longstanding friendship by appearing together in several dramas.

Their relationship drew renewed attention when they appeared together on SBS's My Little Old Boy in 2024. They went on a birthday date and naturally showed physical affection, among other things, appearing almost like a couple and raising hopes that they might actually be dating.

Kim Seung-soo eventually confessed his feelings first on a broadcast in December 2024. At the time, he sincerely told Yang Jung-ah, “I want us to see each other as something more than friends,” adding, “If someone asks me whether I have a girlfriend, I want to say yes.”

But Yang Jung-ah chose friendship. Although she said she had felt a spark with Kim Seung-soo and had considered whether they might become a couple, she turned down his confession, saying, “I want to have you in my life for a long time. I don't want to lose you as a good friend.”

Yang Jung-ah later spoke again about her relationship with Kim Seung-soo when she appeared on MBC's Radio Star in March 2025. She explained that filming the variety show had made her feel as if her romantic side had come back to life, but that she still didn't see Kim, her longtime friend, as a man.

Yang Jung-ah married a businessman younger than her in 2013, but they divorced in 2017. Kim Seung-soo is still unmarried.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.