Yujeong Announces Marriage; Fiancé Is a Finance Professional Her Age: “After Two Years of Dating, a December Wedding”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Yujeong, a singer and TV personality formerly of girl group LABOUM, is set to join the ranks of married women.

On the 8th, her agency DCL ENT announced, “Yujeong will marry her partner, who is the same age as her, on December 12 at a location in Seoul.”

Yujeong’s fiancé is said to be a talented professional working in the securities industry in Yeouido. After about two years of a serious relationship, the two promised to become lifelong partners, grounded in their deep trust and love for each other.

Yujeong expressed her affection for her fiancé, saying, “He’s a good person who cherishes me like a daughter and makes me feel at ease and secure when we’re together.”

She then shared a heartfelt message with her fans and the public: “Just as you supported my new beginning five years ago, I would be truly grateful if you would once again support this new chapter of my life with warm hearts. I, too, will continue to live diligently as I do now and work hard to show you an even better version of myself. I hope you’ll continue to support me.”

Yujeong was active for many years as the leader and main vocalist of girl group LABOUM, earning great love from the public and her fans. She has since broadened her activities through various television appearances and content, and is currently in her fifth year as an MC on “Consolation Train,” the Korea Defense Media Agency’s flagship program. She plans to remain active in broadcasting and other fields after her marriage.

DCL ENT said, “We ask that you offer warm congratulations and encouragement to Yujeong as she prepares for a meaningful new beginning in her life,” adding, “We will fully support her so she can continue her work successfully after marriage.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.