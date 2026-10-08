Yang Chi-seung says, “I’m not a credit delinquent; I own a home, too,” despite a ₩2 billion fraud loss (Radio Star)

[Lee Woo-joo, reporter for Sportschosun] Radio Star brought out the lively stories of four people who never sit still: Choi Kang-hee, Oh Man-seok, Kim Won-hyo and Yang Chi-seung. Their surprising life stories—from Choi Kang-hee taking on her first play 31 years after her debut, to Oh Man-seok continuously appearing in productions even at lower fees, Kim Won-hyo’s resourcefulness even before his comedy debut, and Yang Chi-seung getting back on his feet after the major setback of closing his gym—provided both laughs and heartfelt moments. Thanks to their contributions, Radio Star ranked No. 1 in its time slot in household ratings both nationwide and in the Seoul metropolitan area.

The special episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s Radio Star, aired on the 7th and planned by Choi Yun-jeong and directed by Yun Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, Byeon Da-hui and Yang In-hye, featured Choi Kang-hee, Oh Man-seok, Kim Won-hyo and Yang Chi-seung under the theme “You Can’t Just Sit Still~.”

According to Nielsen Korea on the 8th, the previous day’s episode of Radio Star recorded household ratings of 3.3% both nationwide and in the Seoul metropolitan area, ranking No. 1 in its time slot. The highest-rated minute was the scene in which Choi Kang-hee talked about her effort to overcome her introverted personality through the play Closer; the moment peaked at 4.3%.

Choi Kang-hee talked about Closer, her first play, which she took on 31 years after her debut. She said she had struggled because she found the emotions of Anna, the character she plays with a complicated romantic life, difficult to understand. In a play, the audience watches the actors’ entire bodies onstage, so she had to make even her movements during the kissing scenes look natural. She said that even the motion of pulling up her co-star’s shirt was difficult. In the end, she revealed, she confided in singer Oh Ji-eun, who was staying at her home, and got “kissing lessons” from her.

The two of them worked together on everything from how to naturally lift her co-star’s shirt during the kissing scene to understanding the character’s emotions. Oh Man-seok chimed in, “So that’s why you lifted the shirt so well that day,” prompting laughter.

It also caught people’s attention that she had more than one kissing-scene partner. Her mother’s unusual reaction also had everyone laughing. Choi Kang-hee said that when she watches romantic dramas with her mother and a kissing scene comes on, her mother exclaims, “Lord!” and goes into her room to pray, prompting laughter.

She also talked about trying out various jobs while taking a break from acting. Choi Kang-hee said she felt she had tried just about every kind of work, from street cleaning and delivering Yakult to working at a gas station, taking a job at a traditional market, working as a firefighter and fishing. She named pipe maintenance as the toughest job, recalling that breaking up the urinary scale built up in men’s restroom urinals “was no ordinary task.”

Her curiosity about new occupations was still boundless. After hearing about Kim Won-hyo’s experience touting for customers, Choi Kang-hee expressed interest in trying it herself and said she also wanted to become a wild-ginseng hunter. When Oh Man-seok exclaimed, “You’re the first person I’ve met who wants to try that,” Choi Kang-hee explained that trying various jobs and meeting all kinds of people had naturally made her more curious. She added, “So I have way too much to talk about, but as soon as I get into the entertainment industry, I have nothing to say,” drawing laughs.

She also spoke candidly about dating. Responding to people around her saying she and Choi Daniel would make a good couple, she made it clear that they did not see each other romantically. She said she is the type to develop feelings only if the other person likes her first. Asked how long she had been taking a break from dating, she replied, “A year?” The other cast members teased her, saying they had thought it had been much longer, prompting laughter.

It was also revealed that Choi Kang-hee’s first kissing partner was Adam, the cyber singer. She recalled filming a video with Adam when she was around 20 and having to kiss empty space, with no real partner there. “It felt so pointless,” she said. Footage of her even having a virtual wedding with Adam at the time was also shown, drawing attention.

She said she had grown closer to the public since appearing on variety shows. Choi Kang-hee said that when she only acted, she did not know whether people liked her, but after appearing on variety shows, many people hugged her. “I really like that,” she said. Yang Chi-seung also added to the laughter, recounting that when he went to see Choi Kang-hee’s play recently and was about to leave, she told him, “You have to give me a hug before you go.”

Oh Man-seok shared an update on his nonstop run of work as a prolific actor. He said he had three plays, one musical, musical-directing work and university lectures scheduled for just the second half of this year. Asked how he managed to take on so many projects, he replied, “I slashed my rates a lot. They’re affordable,” drawing loud laughter. He also candidly admitted, “Even if people think, ‘Is this guy worth that price?’ I still do it,” revealing the practical secret behind his constant work in the performing arts. He also recalled an incident with Kim Gu-ra from 10 years ago and even danced as he told the story.

He also showed his generous side as a senior who readily spent money on younger colleagues. Oh Man-seok said he pulled out his credit card when the mood was not picking up, adding, “As you get older, you should open your wallet more than your mouth.” Choi Kang-hee, who is appearing with him in Closer, confirmed that Oh Man-seok had recently treated her to conveyor-belt sushi, saying the stacks of plates had become almost frightening. But there was someone who soundly beat even Oh Man-seok in a spending contest: Cha In-pyo, his co-star in Dead Poets Society. Oh Man-seok said he rarely lost when it came to picking up the bill, but Cha In-pyo booked a different restaurant every day for his younger colleagues and treated them to dishes including dakgalbi, Chinese food and steak. Oh Man-seok said he had to concede defeat to Cha’s affection for his juniors.

An anecdote about the height difference between Oh Man-seok and Hyun Bin during the filming of Crash Landing on You also drew laughs. Oh Man-seok, who played Hyun Bin’s superior in the drama, said that in the first scene he ended up standing below Hyun Bin on a hill and looking up at him, so he changed the actors’ positions himself.

The next scene, however, was filmed on level ground. Oh Man-seok confessed that he “just couldn’t make it work,” so he climbed onto an “apple box” that the crew had quietly brought over to bring himself to eye level with Hyun Bin. Since the box is usually used to adjust the height difference between male and female actors, he said, “I’m a male actor too, but it somehow made me act all demure,” prompting loud laughter.

Kim Won-hyo revealed his surprising past working as a waiter and touting for customers before becoming a comedian. He said that when he first worked as a waiter about 25 to 26 years ago, his monthly pay was only 500,000 won, so he started going out onto the street himself to bring in customers. He earned about 20,000 won for each group he brought in and became known in the industry by bringing in 10 groups a day. He said another establishment even made him an unusually generous offer to switch jobs, but he stayed put out of loyalty to his original workplace.

After making his debut as a comedian, he even received an unexpected call from a former colleague. Kim Won-hyo said the colleague told him, “You’re the hope of our customer-touting business.” He added that younger colleagues working alongside him also took pride in their work when they saw him, turning the studio into a sea of laughter.

He also demonstrated on the spot the skills he had picked up while touting for customers. Kim Won-hyo said he had become much faster at cutting fruit because he had to serve it to customers quickly, and that he had also mastered the art of tossing business cards high into the air. He demonstrated the card toss, showing off his unusual skill.

He also shared the story of his unexpected close friendship with Jo In-sung. Kim Won-hyo said they had become close enough for Jo In-sung to visit his home, and that he was surprised to see the phone case of someone who seemed so perfect looking worn out. His wife, Shim Jin-hwa, saw it, handed Jo In-sung a luxury phone case she had bought just two days earlier, and exchanged it for his old one, he recalled, drawing laughs.

Yang Chi-seung spoke candidly about his circumstances after his gym closed. Although he had suffered heavy losses, he explained that he had not lost everything, saying, “I’m not a credit delinquent. I own a home, too.” He added that losing the business foundation he had built over many years had left him without a base from which to start over.

He also explained the issue of the building where his gym was located being subject to a public contribution arrangement. Yang Chi-seung claimed that he had not been properly informed about the matter during the contract process. After tallying the security deposit, facility investment costs, membership refunds, legal fees and the period of about three years during which he was unable to operate properly, he said the losses had come to “almost 2 billion won.”

He also described how he endured the difficult period alone. He said he rode a motorcycle instead of driving a car to save on gas, and when his stress reached its peak, he would scream and cry inside his helmet for an hour at a time. Since no one outside could hear him, he could scream and cry as much as he wanted, letting his emotions out while wiping away his tears and the moisture inside the helmet. But by the time he got home, he would pull himself together and return to looking as if nothing had happened, making the story all the more heartbreaking.

The support of those around him gave him the strength to get back on his feet. Yang Chi-seung said Choi Kang-hee prayed for him, Kim Sook looked into a new location for a gym, and Sung Hoon made sure he had meals. Seeing the people who comforted and cared for him, he said, “I felt too sorry to fall apart after receiving that much kindness.” He said he wanted to get back on his feet and succeed again so he could repay them.

He also received some unexpectedly outrageous messages. He said that after news of the fraud became public, restaurants gave him extra food and encouraged him to stay strong, and many people offered to let him run a gym in their buildings without paying a security deposit. On the other hand, he even received requests like, “I know things are tough, but could you lend me just 5 million won?” and “Just give me 3 million won.” Joking that “I feel like I’m ruined, but I guess I don’t look ruined in person,” he drew laughs.

He also revealed the story behind being completely edited out after taking on Culinary Class Wars. Yang Chi-seung, who said he usually likes a challenge, entered the competition with spicy stir-fried pork and found himself facing Baek Jong-won, who had once been a member at his gym, as a judge. But after tasting his dish, Baek Jong-won reportedly left him with the blunt assessment, “It’s ordinary,” and walked away. Yang Chi-seung said he did not realize all his footage had disappeared until another competition began. “I didn’t know that edit meant I’d been cut out completely,” he confessed, prompting loud laughter.

That day, Choi Kang-hee moved forward at her own pace, alternating between her main profession and new challenges; Oh Man-seok embodied the theme through his nonstop run of projects; Kim Won-hyo through his exceptional resourcefulness and surprising past; and Yang Chi-seung through his determination to get back on his feet despite a major crisis. The stories of four people who kept moving forward from very different places left viewers with heartfelt moments and a sense of connection behind the laughter.

Meanwhile, the episode of Radio Star airing on Wednesday night the 14th will feature Park Joon-geum, Kim Young-chul, Ham Eun-jung and Kang Kyun-sung in the special “Self-care? I Won’t Miss It! ‘The Self-Care Guru.’” Radio Star is loved as a one-of-a-kind talk show in which the hosts disarm their guests with unpredictable, razor-sharp banter and draw out their real stories.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.