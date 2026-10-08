“I’m not going back to Korea”... Koo Jun-yup’s heartrending devotion in the second year since the death of his late wife, Barbie Hsu

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Koo Jun-yup, formerly of the group Clon, visited the grave of his late wife, Barbie Hsu, on her birthday and said he had no plans to return to Korea. It has been a year and eight months since she passed away, but the sight of him still staying by her side is heartbreaking.

According to local media, including Taiwan’s Next Apple, on the 7th, Koo visited his wife’s grave in Taiwan on the 6th, her birthday.

According to reports, Koo arrived at the grave at around 9 a.m. that day and prepared to mark the late star’s birthday. He was also seen shedding tears as he looked at photos of himself with his wife on a tablet.

Later, family members and friends, including his younger sister-in-law, actress Dee Hsu, and his mother-in-law, visited the grave. They brought cake and champagne to celebrate the late star’s birthday together and share their longing for her.

About two and a half hours later, the family and other visitors left, but Koo remained alone at the grave. He reportedly tidied up the area and continued to stay by his wife’s side.

A brief interview with local reporters made the scene even more heartrending. Asked about his feelings for Barbie Hsu, Koo replied in English, “Just still love her” (“I just still love her”).

When reporters then asked, “Do you plan to return to Korea to live, or to live with your mother?”, Koo replied, “No,” indicating that he had no immediate plans to return to Korea.

Asked, “Do you still dream about your wife?”, he replied, “Sure,” expressing his unwavering longing for the late star.

Koo is reportedly still living in Taiwan and regularly visiting his wife’s grave since her death. Local media reports that, even on her birthday this year, he remained alone after all the family members had left have added to the heartbreak.

Koo and Barbie Hsu first met and began dating in 1998, but broke up about a year later. More than 20 years later, they reunited and married in 2022, attracting considerable attention in both Korea and Taiwan.

However, Barbie Hsu died at the age of 48 in February last year from pneumonia following influenza while traveling in Japan. Koo, who suddenly lost his wife, has since remained in Taiwan to mourn her.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.