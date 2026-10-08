Choo Shin-soo’s son reveals girlfriend who worked part-time at a chicken shop ♥ Is that why he went public? “I said I was single, and the DMs poured in”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Choo Mu-bin, the son of former baseball player Choo Shin-soo, said that when he was single, he received a lot of SNS DMs (direct messages) from women.

On the 7th, a video of Ha Won-mi’s daily life was posted on her YouTube channel, “Ha Won-mi.”

That day, Ha Won-mi headed to a restaurant to eat out with her two sons. Seeing her younger son Geon-u driving so casually, the production crew said, “Do you think women will contact you after seeing this? Mu-bin got some messages too (after appearing on YouTube).” Ha Won-mi had previously said, “Mu-bin said he didn’t have a girlfriend, and then he got tons of DMs. The biggest beneficiary of the Ha Won-mi channel is Choo Mu-bin.”

Mu-bin gave an awkward laugh and said, “I got a lot of DMs, but now I don’t get any at all.” He recently drew attention by sharing a couple photo with his girlfriend. He gushed about her, saying, “From the moment I met Yeji, who was working at a chicken shop, to the day we went on our first date, I really wanted to be in a relationship with her.”

Meanwhile, Choo Shin-soo and Ha Won-mi married in 2004 and have two sons and a daughter. Their eldest son, Mu-bin, was born in 2005 and plays baseball in the United States.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.