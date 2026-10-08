Song Joong-ki: “When Jang Hang-jun calls, I find myself answering with both hands” (“Master Jang Hang-jun”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Top stars are making eager casting pleas to Jang Hang-jun through “Master Jang Hang-jun,” one of SBS’s most highly anticipated shows of the second half of 2026.

Premiering on Thursday the 15th, SBS’s new variety show “Master Jang Hang-jun” (directed by Lee Dong-won and Gam Yu-min; written by Kim Myeong-jeong; co-produced by Contents Lab VIVO) follows Jang Hang-jun—at times pathetic, at times servile, but more brilliant than anyone—as he holds a secret audition to cast top actors in his autobiographical film, “Master Jang Hang-jun.” The witty, playful verbal sparring between the master director and the stars has raised expectations for the talk show.

The third teaser for “Master Jang Hang-jun,” released recently, is drawing attention for the support from top stars for the show and their respect for Jang Hang-jun.

Song Joong-ki appears first, saying, “Ten million? It’s 16 million!” as he accurately cites the audience figure for director Jang Hang-jun’s film “The King’s Warden” and begins offering his enthusiastic support. He then reveals his extraordinary respect for the director, saying, “When he calls, I find myself answering with both hands without even realizing it.”

Next, Seolhyun expresses her respect for Jang Hang-jun, saying, “I really want to work with you at least once. I respect you,” then sets hearts fluttering with, “I’ll be waiting to hear from you, Director.” Meanwhile, Jang Hyun-sung, known to be a close friend of director Jang Hang-jun, adds to the laughter by repeatedly urging him, “And don’t forget me.” Kim Min-jae switches into rookie mode to make sure he gets noticed, saying, “There’s an actor named Kim Min-jae.” Comedian Jang Do-yeon gets big laughs with her earnest plea: “Please cast me just once, please!”

From actors to comedians, stars are pouring out enthusiastic support and casting pleas to Jang Hang-jun through “Master Jang Hang-jun,” showing their respect for Jang Hang-jun, who has emerged as the director at the top of everyone’s list. All eyes are now on who will proudly have their name included in “Master Jang Hang-jun.”

Meanwhile, SBS’s new cinematic talk-variety show “Master Jang Hang-jun” will premiere on SBS on Thursday, October 15, at 9 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.