Kang Seung-yoon’s monthly royalties reached the 100-million-won range, but “I made more money as an idol”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] WINNER’s Kang Seung-yoon revealed that he had earned impressive royalties.

Recently, a video titled “Getting My Successful Younger Friend to Treat Me to Han River Ramyeon” was posted on Jang Jae-in’s YouTube channel.

Jang Jae-in met Kang Seung-yoon, whom she got to know through Mnet’s “Superstar K2,” and asked him about his royalties. “How did the royalties come in from your songwriting?” she asked. “I don’t get any now. I only remember when I was getting a lot. It was probably about the price of two Korean-made midsize cars. Still, I got a few thousand,” she said candidly.

“Since ‘REALLY REALLY,’ all the title tracks I’ve released have reached No. 1. At the peak, they brought in an amount in the 100-million-won range. For about two years, I consistently earned several tens of millions of won a month,” Kang Seung-yoon said, causing a stir.

Jang Jae-in asked, “So which was more, the money you earned as an idol or your royalties?” Kang Seung-yoon replied candidly, “Of course, I earned more as an idol. Things like performance and advertising income were higher. But royalties were still a sizeable slice of the pie at the time. Now they’ve fallen so much.”

Jang Jae-in lamented, “They decline over time. It’s sad.” Kang Seung-yoon said, “They only come in when a lot of people listen.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.