Jung Hyun-gyu returns to 'The Devil's Plan 3' amid controversy over harsh remarks and attitude... to face off against Jang Dong-min, Ha Seok-jin and others

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] The all-star lineup for The Devil's Plan 3 has been unveiled.

'The Devil's Plan Season 3' has assembled a dream lineup featuring past winners and the top predators of the survival-game world. The show is drawing particular attention for bringing together 16 of the strongest players to have dominated brain-survival variety shows—the largest cast in the series' history. With top-tier players long sought by brain-survival fans taking part, anticipation is building for the Devil's Plan to begin again for a third time.

First, Jang Dong-min, the 'god of survival games,' is returning to the competition. He will appear on 'The Devil's Plan Season 3' with an unprecedented record of five consecutive survival-show victories, from 'The Genius: Black Garnet' and 'The Genius: Grand Final' to 'Society Game 2,' 'Bloody Game 3' and 'Betting on Fact.'

Hong Jin-ho, who went from being a world-renowned professional gamer to a top professional poker player with career prize money totaling 3 billion won, is also throwing his hat into the ring. After reaching the top with his outstanding play on 'The Genius: Rules of the Game,' he will once again vie for the title. Jang Dong-min and Oh Hyun-min, known as the legendary 'Jang-O Alliance' of brain-survival competitions, will reunite. Oh, a KAIST graduate dubbed the 'human calculator' for his cool-headed strategies and meticulous calculations on 'The Genius: Black Garnet' and 'The Genius: Grand Final,' is also set to add to the intensity of the competition.

Past winners of 'The Devil's Plan' and players who made their mark on the show are also joining the cast. Ha Seok-jin, who won Season 1 with his keen insight and unwavering, straightforward approach, is putting the pride of the show's inaugural winner on the line. Kim Dong-jae, who made an impression in Season 1 with his aggressive and unconventional play, is returning to 'The Devil's Plan' as a world-class poker player. Jung Hyun-gyu, winner of Season 2, 'The Devil's Plan: Death Room,' is also appearing to prove his skills once again. His return is drawing even more attention given that, in the previous season, he made harsh remarks to other contestants, including, 'Do you even know how to do arithmetic?' and faced allegations that others had helped him secure the win.

Rapper Seo Chul-gu is also joining the cast. A prodigy who entered university at 16, he has demonstrated dogged analytical and calculation skills on shows including 'Bloody Game 2' and 'Bloody Game 3.' Yurisa, who showed she could be a 'survival-game changer' on 'Bloody Game 2,' will also take part. She has an IQ of 156 and ranks in the top 1% of Mensa; just six months after taking up poker, she won an Asian Ladies tournament.

Super Junior's Shindong, known for his uncanny deductive skills in the 'Great Escape' series; Hyun Kyung-ryeol, a Google employee with a doctorate from Seoul National University who showcased formidable strategic intelligence on 'Society Game'; and John Park, winner of 'The Time Hotel' and a brainiac who graduated from Northwestern University, are joining the cast, promising intense psychological battles. Also taking part are JaeJae, a key brain on 'Girl's High School Mystery Class'; Nucksal, an 18-year veteran rapper and one of the entertainment industry's best-known board-game enthusiasts; Lee Do, a star lecturer who graduated from Seoul National University and appeared on 'Better Late Than Single'; singer-songwriter Stella Jang, a linguistic prodigy who graduated from a prestigious French university and speaks four languages; and Jung Won-young, a hidden force who dominated in-house survival competitions and swept various board-game tournaments. Together, they will engage in brain games and psychological battles unlike any seen before.

'The Devil's Plan Season 3' producer-director Jeong Jong-yeon said, 'We've returned with the strongest cast in the franchise's history,' adding, 'I hope you'll look forward to seeing how players making their survival-show debut perform among competitors packed with past winners.' His remarks further heightened anticipation.

Netflix variety show 'The Devil's Plan Season 3,' which brings together past winners and the top predators of the survival-game world to deliver a rush of brain-game thrills, will be released on Netflix in the fourth quarter of this year.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.