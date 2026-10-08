Shim Soo-bong, who publicly rebuked Kim Da-hyun, opens up in first broadcast appearance since controversy: “My music is empathy and comfort”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Shim Soo-bong met viewers on a broadcast for the first time since becoming embroiled in controversy over remarks directed at junior singer Kim Da-hyun.

Shim Soo-bong, marking the 48th anniversary of her debut, appeared on EBS’s “Space Empathy,” which aired on the 7th. She looked back on her musical career and shared a message of comfort with the audience.

That day, Shim Soo-bong performed a string of her signature songs that have been loved for many years, including “Men Are Ships, Women Are Harbors,” “The Man Back Then,” “I Hate You,” “Binari” and “A Million Roses.”

She showcased her musical talents as a singer-songwriter, playing “Flight of the Bumblebee” on piano and passionately singing “My Love Is” while accompanying herself on guitar. She also filled the stage with a variety of songs, including “I’ll Embrace You, I’ll Hold You,” connecting with the audience through her music.

Between performances, she also opened up about the ups and downs of her life. “Music gave me great strength through every twist and turn in my life, and it was because of music that I was able to get through it,” Shim said, sharing the special meaning music holds for her.

She added, “My father died when I was young, so I lived a lonely life with my widowed mother. That’s why there’s a sense of loneliness in my songs.”

She identified “empathy and comfort” as the sentiments running through her music. “There’s only one color to my music: ‘empathy and comfort,’” Shim said. “Even now, I want to offer empathy and comfort to people leading difficult and sorrowful lives.”

She also expressed her gratitude to her fans while sharing the story behind “Mugunghwa.” “That song, along with your unwavering love—which I needed more than anything—saved me,” she said.

The broadcast drew even more attention because Shim Soo-bong, who recently came under fire for remarks about a junior singer, emphasized “empathy and comfort” through her music.

Earlier, Shim sparked controversy by publicly criticizing Kim Da-hyun, who had taken the stage before her, at the 10th Jinan Plateau Trot Festival, held in Jinan County, North Jeolla Province, on the 20th of last month.

At the time, Shim said, “That young woman doesn’t seem to know what singing or life is,” adding, “I had such a hard time listening to her sing. Please don’t let that performer go on before me again.”

She went on to express her displeasure with the junior singer, saying, “You can’t just sing carelessly like that. You have to experience life and go through hardships.”

After the remarks became public, criticism poured in that she had publicly humiliated a junior singer who was 54 years younger than her. As the controversy grew, Shim issued an official apology the following day, the 21st. “I said something unreasonable at an inappropriate moment. I have nothing to say in my defense,” she said, adding, “I didn’t intend to humiliate any particular person, but it was clearly wrong of me, as an adult, to hurt a junior singer’s feelings.” She bowed her head in apology.

Kim Da-hyun later also revealed that she had spoken directly with Shim, saying, “She personally apologized to me and offered warm words of comfort. I’ll get myself together, so please don’t worry.” The controversy was, for the time being, put to rest.

Meanwhile, Shim Soo-bong is scheduled to meet audiences at her solo concert “The Shim Soo-bong Show” at Baegun Art Hall in Wonju, Gangwon Province, on the 31st.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.