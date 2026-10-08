Do Kyung-wan opens up about the “halo” of being Jang Yoon-jung’s husband: “My inferiority complex hasn’t gone away” (“Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] TV personality Do Kyung-wan candidly opened up about how he feels about being in the spotlight as top singer Jang Yoon-jung’s husband.

On the 8th, KBS2’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” released a preview of an episode featuring Jang Yoon-jung and Do Kyung-wan.

Looking intently at Do Kyung-wan, Jang Yoon-jung opened up: “There are times when I feel sorry for my husband. He’s good at everything and a wonderful man, but sometimes I feel deeply that, after meeting me, I’ve made him stand behind someone else’s name in one way or another.” She added, “He has tremendous self-esteem, and I wonder how hard it must be to live while pretending otherwise,” expressing her sympathy for Do Kyung-wan.

Do Kyung-wan candidly said, “Have feelings like an inferiority complex completely disappeared? No, they haven’t,” and Jang Yoon-jung nodded, saying, “That’s right.”

Jang Yoon-jung also recalled, “We dated for a very short time. We kept our relationship secret and got married quickly,” adding that they married after dating for four months. Jang Yoon-jung was 34 at the time, and Do Kyung-wan was 32. She added, “He must have felt sorry for me. I was going through a very difficult time.” Ahead of her wedding in May 2013, Jang Yoon-jung had been embroiled in a family feud after facing financial issues and other problems with her mother and younger brother.

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jung and Do Kyung-wan married in 2013 and have a son and a daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.