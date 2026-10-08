'10-billion-won building owner' Jang Sung-kyu faces 7.38 million won in car repairs...ultimately asks for help: “The life of a car poor”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Jang Sung-kyu, a broadcaster and former announcer, asked for help over the high cost of repairing his car.

On the 8th, Jang Sung-kyu posted a photo with the caption, “The repair bill at the official service center is a bit burdensome. Does anyone know how much it would cost to have it fixed at an independent shop? The life of a car poor.”

The estimate shown in the photo lists the replacement of various parts, including a water pump, thermostat, pressure sensor and changeover valve. The parts alone came to about 3.7 million won, with 3 million won in labor added. After VAT was included, the total was set at a whopping 7,379,161 won.

Apparently taken aback by a repair bill of more than 7 million won, Jang asked for help, saying, “Does anyone know how much it would cost to have it fixed at an independent shop?” He also added the self-deprecating phrase “the life of a car poor,” expressing the burden of maintaining an expensive vehicle.

Meanwhile, Jang married a non-celebrity in 2014 and has two sons. He remains active across television, radio and variety shows. He also made headlines when it became known that he had purchased a building in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, for 6.5 billion won in August 2021. The building is currently said to be worth more than 10 billion won.

.wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.