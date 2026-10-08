Lee Chun-soo ♥ Shim Haeun: After Their Eldest Daughter, a “Johns Hopkins Prodigy,” Their Youngest Is a Solo Commercial Model

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Lee Juyul, the youngest daughter of former soccer player Lee Chun-soo and former model Shim Haeun, has appeared as a model in a public service ad.

On the 8th, Shim Haeun shared an update by posting a video on her social media showing her youngest daughter Juyul at an advertising shoot.

“Our youngest worked so hard without Mom accompanying her. I’m so proud of her, and thank you for giving her such a great opportunity,” Shim Haeun wrote, expressing her affection for her daughter.

She also shared a clip of her daughter carrying out her duties maturely on set, with the caption, “Behind the scenes at the shoot. Listening carefully to the director, waiting, cut. Aww, look at her go.”

The video showed Juyul taking part in a public service ad shoot for Arisu, the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s tap water brand.

At the shoot, Juyul listened to the director’s instructions and acted naturally in front of the camera, while remaining calm during waiting periods. She drew particular attention for completing the shoot on her own, without her mother accompanying her.

The video also included captions reading, “Juyul filmed a public service ad,” “Shoot scheduled while Mom is in the U.S.,” and “Juyul went off to the shoot and did it bravely.”

Viewers responded with comments such as “She looks like a doll,” “Juyul is so pretty,” and “Congratulations! I can’t wait for it to air,” and sent her their support.

Lee Chun-soo and Shim Haeun had previously attracted attention for the exceptional talent of their eldest daughter, Lee Ju-eun.

Ju-eun drew interest last year when news broke that she had been accepted into the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY), a gifted-student identification program supported by Johns Hopkins University in the United States. CTY provides advanced educational opportunities for students with strong academic abilities.

After their eldest daughter stood out academically, their youngest is now expanding her activities into advertising modeling, and the children of Lee Chun-soo and Shim Haeun are attracting attention one after another.

Lee Chun-soo and Shim Haeun married in 2012 and have three children: their eldest daughter, Ju-eun, and twin siblings, son Taegang and daughter Juyul.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.