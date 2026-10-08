'The King's Letters' director Cho Chul-hyun dies today (the 8th) after battling bile duct cancer; aged 67

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Director Cho Chul-hyun, who directed the film 'The King's Letters,' has died after battling bile duct cancer. He was 67.

According to the film industry and his family on the 8th, Cho Chul-hyun died early that morning. He was reportedly diagnosed with bile duct cancer in February and had been undergoing treatment for about eight months.

Born in 1959, he spent more than 30 years in the Korean film industry, working in a range of fields including development, production and screenwriting.

In particular, he worked closely with director Lee Joon-ik for many years, contributing to the production, development and screenplays of films including 'Once Upon a Time in a Battlefield' (2003), 'Blades of Blood' (2010) and 'Battlefield Heroes' (2011). He also received a screenplay credit for 'The Throne' (2015), starring Song Kang-ho and Yoo Ah-in.

He also produced films such as 'Hi Dharma 2: Showdown in Seoul' (2004), 'The Happy Life' (2007) and 'Sunny' (2008), leaving a lasting mark on Korean cinema.

After working as a film producer for many years, he made his directorial debut at the age of 60 with 'The King's Letters' in 2019.

'The King's Letters' is a historical drama about King Sejong's creation of Hunminjeongeum. Song Kang-ho played King Sejong, Park Hae-il played the monk Shinmi, and the late Jeon Mi-seon played Queen Soheon.

The film is also remembered as the last work of actress Jeon Mi-seon. She died in June 2019, about a month before the film's release. At a press screening at the time, director Cho became choked up while recalling her and was unable to continue speaking.

After her death, Jeon Mi-seon received the Best Supporting Actress award for 'The King's Letters' at the 2019 Korea Film Producers Association Awards.

However, upon its release, 'The King's Letters' became embroiled in controversy over historical distortion because it highlighted the monk Shinmi's role in the creation of Hangul. It ultimately drew about 960,000 moviegoers, leaving its box-office performance disappointing.

At the time, director Cho explained that he had no intention of disparaging King Sejong. He said that he had wanted to show the king's greatness and the anguish involved in creating Hangul, and also expressed regret that he had not fully conveyed the sincerity behind the film.

Throughout his life, he explored his interest in film and history through his work. After a long career in production, he took on a new challenge as a director, but passed away just seven years after his directorial debut.

His wake was arranged in Room 303 of the funeral hall at Korea University Anam Hospital. The funeral procession is scheduled for 7 a.m. on the 10th, and his final resting place will be Seoul Memorial Park.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.