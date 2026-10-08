Yoo Seung-ho and Im Se-ju Confirm Breakup After Six-Year Dating Rumor Surfaces: “We Recently Split”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Yoo Seung-ho and Im Se-ju have acknowledged that they dated for six years, but it has been confirmed that they have since split.

On the 8th, a representative of Im Se-ju’s agency, Moving Pictures Company, told iMBC Entertainment, “After speaking with Im Se-ju, we can confirm that she dated Yoo Seung-ho for six years, but they recently broke up.”

News of their breakup emerged just a few hours after reports that morning said the two were in their sixth year of dating.

Earlier, EDaily reported that Yoo Seung-ho and Im Se-ju had been dating since 2020 and were in their sixth year of dating. However, a follow-up report by iMBC Entertainment revealed that the two had already ended their relationship.

iMBC Entertainment reported that the two appear to have eventually broken up after their arguments became more frequent about a month ago. Their agency, however, did not provide further details about when they split or why.

The two first met through the tvN drama “Memorist,” which aired in March 2020. Yoo Seung-ho played Dong Baek, a detective with psychic powers, while Im Se-ju played Lee Seul-bi, a communications officer in the situation room.

After meeting on the show, the two later became a couple and dated for about six years, but recently went their separate ways.

Born in 1991, Im Se-ju is two years older than Yoo Seung-ho, who was born in 1993. She debuted as a singer in 2011 under the stage name Haeora and expanded into acting in 2014. She has since appeared in dramas including “My Golden Life,” “My Only One,” “Zombie Detective,” “Maestra: Strings of Truth” and “A Killer Paradox.”

Meanwhile, Yoo Seung-ho began his career as a child actor in the 2000 drama “Gasi Gogi” and gained widespread popularity through the film “The Way Home.” He has since appeared in various productions, including the dramas “Warrior Baek Dong-soo,” “My Strange Hero” and “Moonshine.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.