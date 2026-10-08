Kim Nam-gil on just how much he talks: “A solo concert alone lasted 5 hours and 40 minutes, with 21 songs performed” (Hyunmoo Road)

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Kim Nam-gil opens up about behind-the-scenes stories from a fan meeting.

The fourth episode of MBN’s real-life road-trip show “This Is Hyunmoo Road,” airing Sunday the 11th at 10:30 p.m., follows the entertaining journey of three stars heading to Tokushima, Japan: entertainer Jeon Hyun-moo, winner of the Entertainment Grand Prize; Kim Nam-gil, who has won the Acting Grand Prize twice for “The Fiery Priest” and “Through the Darkness”; and Lee Joon, the variety-show hotshot dubbed an “idol who lives life to the fullest.”

That day, Lee Joon turns up in Japan wearing the same clothes he bought at a market in Da Nang, Vietnam, showing off his “one-outfit guy” persona. Jeon Hyun-moo, taken aback, asks, “You didn’t come straight from Da Nang, did you?” He then announces the start of an “all-in-one” trip encompassing nature, art, food and activities, saying, “The theme of this Tokushima trip is ‘all-in-one’!” Introducing Kim Nam-gil, he adds, “Our guest for this trip is ‘all-in-one’ too—acting, variety shows and singing.” Lee Joon is shy when Kim makes a surprise appearance, but soon they’re exchanging high-fives. Kim warms things up by suggesting, “Let’s speak casually with each other.”

In the car, Jeon Hyun-moo kicks things off: “I heard Nam-gil sang as many as 21 songs at his fan meeting.” Lee Joon reacts with surprise: “Even at an MBLAQ concert, we didn’t sing that many.” Looking a little embarrassed, Kim Nam-gil tries to brush it off, saying, “You should come to my fan meeting soon and sing too, Joon~” But Lee Joon follows up with another question: “How long was the running time?” Kim admits, “Five hours and 40 minutes.” Jeon Hyun-moo quips, “Search the portal site for ‘Kim Nam-gil, fan kidnapping incident’ and you’ll find it~,” sending everyone into fits of laughter.

The trio then arrives at a set-meal restaurant specializing in fresh fish, right by the sea. Jeon Hyun-moo picks up the menu and effortlessly places their order in fluent Japanese, prompting Lee Joon to marvel, “You’re really good at Japanese.” Kim Nam-gil, meanwhile, cracks everyone up with an out-of-the-blue suspicion: “Was this how it was when you used to go around with your girlfriend?” A little later, they enjoy Tokushima’s finest food, from a sea bream sashimi set meal featuring fish that braved the strong currents of the Naruto Strait to Ise-ebi and Japanese amberjack sashimi.

The Tokushima, Japan trip, where Jeon Hyun-moo and Lee Joon join “cheat-code guest” Kim Nam-gil as a trio of brothers and show off their “all-in-one” chemistry, airs Sunday the 11th at 10:30 p.m. on MBN’s “This Is Hyunmoo Road.”

Reporter Kim So-hee | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.