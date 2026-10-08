Lee Soo-geun's wife Park Ji-yeon shares heartbreaking update a year after kidney retransplant: “Crying through the night in pain”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Park Ji-yeon, comedian Lee Soo-geun’s wife, shared a heartbreaking update.

On the 8th, Park Ji-yeon posted a photo with the caption: “The place where I broke a bone hurt like gout for four days, and I spent the nights crying. Early this morning, the pain was bearable, and I felt sorry for my husband, who hasn’t been able to eat proper home-cooked meals lately, so I’m packing him a lunchbox so he can sleep longer. Maybe the best way I can help my husband is by resting...”

The photo showed a lunchbox Park Ji-yeon had prepared for her husband, Lee Soo-geun. Park, who had been sharing few updates lately, appears to have been going through a difficult time because of pain at the fracture site. Even so, the sight of her worrying about her husband before herself and preparing a lunchbox for him prompted sympathy.

Park added, “Maybe the best way I can help is by resting,” expressing her regret toward her husband. Fans have been sending messages of support following the news of her injury, which came to light after her kidney retransplant surgery.

Park Ji-yeon married comedian Lee Soo-geun in 2008, and they have two sons.

In 2011, while pregnant with her second son, Park Ji-yeon developed kidney problems due to preeclampsia and received a kidney transplant from her father. However, the transplanted kidney did not function properly, and she continued to undergo dialysis. In 2021, she put her name on the waiting list for a kidney from a brain-dead donor so she could undergo another transplant.

Later, her older brother stepped forward as a kidney donor, and Park Ji-yeon underwent a kidney retransplant in August last year.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.