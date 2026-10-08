Ryu Philip suddenly heads to the U.S. alone: “Sorry to Mina; I was under a lot of stress over my uncertain future”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Ryu Philip suddenly left for the U.S., leaving his wife, singer Mina, behind.

Recently, Ryu Philip shared an update from the U.S. through the YouTube channel FeelMe Couple. “I don’t know what to say to start. I’ve been under a lot of stress lately. Because of my uncertain future, I suddenly came to the U.S. I’m going to try to make a lot of decisions here. I’ll show you how I’m doing,” he explained.

The U.S. home where he is staying was a two-story mansion. As he filmed the house, he said, “It’s 10 a.m., and the natural light is incredible. My wife likes homes with high ceilings. I brought enough belongings for two months, and I felt sorry toward my wife and had a lot of things on my mind,” reflecting on Mina.

Over breakfast, he also said, “I think I need to eat well and take care of my mental health. When I said I was going to the U.S., my wife packed some things that are good for my health.” He revealed that Mina had prepared salt and other items for him.

He also shared an update focused on exercise in a video titled “I gained 7 kg after being away from my wife, who is 17 years older.” Ryu Philip went to a gym, did strength training, and then went for a run. After working up a good sweat, he enjoyed a meal with acquaintances at a popular taco restaurant.

Meanwhile, Ryu Philip married Mina, who is 17 years older, in 2018. They have no children.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.