Kim So-hyun eats ramen once a week but absolutely avoids ‘this’: ‘It makes me really puffy’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Kim So-hyun said she tries to avoid malatang and mala xiang guo as much as possible once she starts working on a project.

Kim So-hyun appeared as a guest and chatted about various topics on Tcast E Channel’s “Heo Kyung-hwan’s Catchphrases for Happiness” (hereafter, “Heo Kyung-hwan’s Catchphrase Show”), released on the 7th.

That day, Kim So-hyun spoke candidly about managing her diet while working on projects. Her down-to-earth account of keeping in shape as an actress—from her usual eating habits to adjusting her diet during filming—caught people’s attention.

When Heo Kyung-hwan asked, “Do you eat ramen?”, Kim So-hyun replied that she actually enjoys it. “I actually eat it often. I do watch what I eat a bit when I’m filming a drama, but I have it at least once every week or two,” she said, adding, “I like bibim noodles best. I even had some with whelks today,” prompting laughter.

She went on to explain that although she doesn’t cut out ramen altogether, there are foods she particularly avoids when she starts working on a project. The foods she named were malatang and mala xiang guo.

“When I start working on a project, I try to avoid malatang and mala xiang guo as much as possible,” Kim So-hyun said. “They really make me puffy.”

She said she takes steps to manage the puffiness through the following day, especially after eating malatang or mala xiang guo. “If I happen to eat them while filming, I run the next day. I tend to do whatever I can to reduce the puffiness before I go,” she added.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.