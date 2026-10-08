Kim So-hyun eats ramen once a week but absolutely avoids ‘this’: ‘It makes me really puffy’

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Kim So-hyun eats ramen once a week but absolutely avoids ‘this’: ‘It makes me really puffy’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Kim So-hyun said she tries to avoid malatang and mala xiang guo as much as possible once she starts working on a project.

Kim So-hyun appeared as a guest and chatted about various topics on Tcast E Channel’s “Heo Kyung-hwan’s Catchphrases for Happiness” (hereafter, “Heo Kyung-hwan’s Catchphrase Show”), released on the 7th.

That day, Kim So-hyun spoke candidly about managing her diet while working on projects. Her down-to-earth account of keeping in shape as an actress—from her usual eating habits to adjusting her diet during filming—caught people’s attention.

When Heo Kyung-hwan asked, “Do you eat ramen?”, Kim So-hyun replied that she actually enjoys it. “I actually eat it often. I do watch what I eat a bit when I’m filming a drama, but I have it at least once every week or two,” she said, adding, “I like bibim noodles best. I even had some with whelks today,” prompting laughter.

Kim So-hyun eats ramen once a week but absolutely avoids ‘this’: ‘It makes me really puffy’

She went on to explain that although she doesn’t cut out ramen altogether, there are foods she particularly avoids when she starts working on a project. The foods she named were malatang and mala xiang guo.

“When I start working on a project, I try to avoid malatang and mala xiang guo as much as possible,” Kim So-hyun said. “They really make me puffy.”

She said she takes steps to manage the puffiness through the following day, especially after eating malatang or mala xiang guo. “If I happen to eat them while filming, I run the next day. I tend to do whatever I can to reduce the puffiness before I go,” she added.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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