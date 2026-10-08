Ham So-won jealous of ex-husband Jin Hua after he met Fan Bingbing... “No answer when I asked if she was prettier than me”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Ham So-won reacted with jealousy to news that her ex-husband Jin Hua had met Chinese actress Fan Bingbing.

On the 8th, Ham So-won posted a lengthy message on her social media, writing, “#Ex-husband #Fan Bingbing, my ex-husband who still makes me angry!”

She explained, “My ex-husband contacted me two days ago. He scoffed, saying it would be hard for him to see me this week. He contacted me again. He scoffed again, saying he was in Busan. Then I got a message saying he was with a woman. He had gone to Busan to see actress Fan Bingbing.”

Ham So-won drew attention with her jealous reaction, saying, “He still hasn’t answered my question about whether she’s prettier than me. Jin Hua just scoffs at me. Just wait until you come to Seoul!”

The photo released alongside the post shows Jin Hua sharing a picture of himself with Fan Bingbing while exchanging messages with Ham So-won. Fan Bingbing’s otherworldly beauty catches the eye.

Meanwhile, Ham So-won married Chinese national Jin Hua, who is 18 years her junior, in 2017, and they had a daughter, Hyejeong. She announced their divorce in 2022. However, after she later shared updates showing they were living together, interest arose in whether they would reunite.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.