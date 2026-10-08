Singer in her 40s assaulted her biological daughter and poured hot water on her... sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] A court sentenced a singer and YouTuber in her 40s to a lengthy prison term for beating her teenage daughter, pouring hot water on her and causing burns across her body, then leaving her unattended until she died.

The Criminal Division 1 of the Jinju Branch of the Changwon District Court, presided over by Judge Lee Seung-il, sentenced A to 25 years in prison on the 8th. A had been indicted while in custody on charges of killing her biological daughter.

A was brought to trial on charges of beating her biological daughter, B, 18, a first-year university student who was on leave, in Namhae County, South Gyeongsang Province, last September, then leaving her in a vehicle for at least two days, resulting in her death.

According to the prosecution’s indictment and other details, A beat her daughter with wooden sticks and other objects because she “had been humiliated because of her daughter.” The daughter suffered a scalp laceration in the attack, and A also poured hot water on the crown of her head, causing burns over 27% of her body.

B complained of difficulty breathing, but A did not take the necessary steps. Instead, to conceal her crime, A left her daughter in the vehicle without ensuring she received appropriate treatment, and the daughter ultimately died.

The crime came to light when A took her daughter to the emergency room of a hospital in Namhae County. Medical staff found wounds and bruises all over the daughter’s body and reported the case to police, and an investigation uncovered A’s crime. The daughter was reportedly already dead when they arrived at the hospital. An autopsy by the National Forensic Service found that B had died of shock caused by severe trauma and other factors.

Earlier, at the final hearing held on the 10th of last month, prosecutors sought the death penalty—the maximum sentence under law—for A. They argued that she had denied the crime and her responsibility without showing remorse throughout the trial, and that she posed a high risk of reoffending.

A’s side, however, argued that she had no intent to kill. “There was no intent to kill,” A’s side said, appealing for leniency.

The court, however, strongly criticized A’s crime and her actions afterward. It said, “The defendant inflicted serious injuries on the victim and caused burns across her body, and, in an effort to conceal her actions, did not take her to a hospital or ensure that she received appropriate treatment.” It also pointed out that “despite this, she has not admitted wrongdoing in connection with the crime and is evading responsibility.”

The court explained its sentencing rationale, saying, “However, we took into comprehensive consideration factors including that it is difficult to conclude that the crime was meticulously planned in advance.”

Taking these circumstances into account, the court sentenced A to 25 years in prison.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.