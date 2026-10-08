Kim So-hyun Says She Was Denied Entry to a Barbecue Restaurant: “Turned Away for Dining Alone on a Weekend Evening”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Kim So-hyun entertained viewers by sharing her distinctive taste for dining alone and an unexpected anecdote.

The episode released on the 7th of Tcast’s E Channel show “Be Happy with Heo Kyung-hwan’s Catchphrases” (hereafter “Heo Kyung-hwan’s Catchphrase Show”) featured Kim So-hyun as a guest, sharing a variety of stories.

That day, Kim So-hyun said her real-life persona (her original character) was that of a homebody. She explained that while she likes staying at home, she has no trouble going out by herself either.

“I do go out by myself. I go out to eat alone. I like eating alone,” she said, adding, “My favorite is conveyor-belt sushi.”

After Kim So-hyun said she goes to conveyor-belt sushi restaurants by herself, Heo Kyung-hwan reacted with surprise: “Conveyor-belt sushi is a bit of a challenge.” Kim So-hyun replied, “That’s right. I’d wanted to try it,” then added, “I also went to a barbecue restaurant once. But they turned me away.” Her story piqued viewers’ curiosity.

“I went on a weekend evening. It was a time when people would be drinking and all, but I was there alone,” Kim So-hyun explained, seeming instead to understand the restaurant owner’s point of view.

Heo Kyung-hwan was astonished by Kim So-hyun’s “level” of dining alone. “I may be a homebody, but we’re on different levels. I find eating alone hard. As soon as I walked in, I ate facing a wall, and there was a mirror in front of me. Everyone was looking at me. They all recognized me,” he confessed, drawing laughs.

Kim So-hyun also said she sometimes meets people who recognize her while she is eating alone. But what stayed with her was not simply that someone recognized her at a restaurant.

“Once, I looked so haggard that I was hoping nobody would recognize me, but someone posted on a blog that they’d seen me,” she recalled. “They wrote that I’d been eating alone at some restaurant. Thankfully, they didn’t come up and say hello, but that was even more embarrassing.”

She added, “There wasn’t even a photo. If there’d been even a photo of me from behind, I would never have eaten alone again after that day,” prompting laughter.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.