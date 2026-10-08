Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra Reveal Their First Marital Fight in 33 Years: “Wouldn’t Even Look In” (‘You Quiz on the Block’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] ‘You Quiz on the Block’ couple Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra reveal why they fought for the first time in 33 years of marriage.

On the 8th, tvN announced that it had released a preview featuring married couple Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra.

The two, one of the entertainment industry’s best-known devoted couples, are actually polar opposites. Yoo Jae-suk asked, “That’s the sort of thing couples fight about. What do you think, Mr. Choi Soo-jong?” But Choi replied, “It’s endearing,” showing why he has long been known as a devoted husband.

Speaking of the couple’s different personalities, Yoo Jae-suk said, “When ‘Why is this here?’ comes up, it turns into a fight.” But Choi Soo-jong said, “Isn’t it cute?” Yoo joked, “Looks like there might be a fight today,” worrying about the other couples watching the show and making everyone laugh.

The two also share an anecdote about a fight they had recently, their first in 33 years of marriage. Ha Hee-ra said, “I could tell from the feeling that, ‘That person is upset.’ We go to our own spaces.” Choi Soo-jong lamented, “I don’t even look in.” Ha then burst out laughing and said, “I don’t intrude,” adding to interest in their story about the fight.

Choi Soo-jong recently lost his mother, while Ha Hee-ra lost her mother-in-law. Remembering her mother-in-law, who had doted on her especially, Ha fought back tears and said, “I keep thinking of all the ways I fell short.” Choi also wept as he said, “Ha Hee-ra comforts me, and I rely on her.”

Singer Lee Ki-chan will also share how he recently became a go-to singer for pharmacies thanks to his song ‘A Cold.’ Lee made headlines for singing ‘A Cold’ outside a pharmacy, and pharmacies across the country are now flooding him with requests. He revealed, “A pharmaceutical company even approached me with an advertising offer,” prompting surprise.

Lee Ki-chan, who is pursuing acting as he dreams of making it in Hollywood, will share behind-the-scenes stories about auditioning for projects including ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ and ‘Pachinko.’

Meanwhile, tvN’s ‘You Quiz on the Block,’ featuring Choi Soo-jong, Ha Hee-ra and Lee Ki-chan, will air on the 14th.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.