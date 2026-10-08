Pregnant Kim Ok-bin, married to a non-celebrity, is busy preparing to become a mom with her baby bump... “Decorating the baby’s room”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Kim Ok-bin shared an update on her preparations for childbirth.

On the 8th, Kim Ok-bin posted a photo on social media along with the message, “I’m decorating the baby’s room. Thank you for the gift.”

The photo showed a baby’s room with a cozy atmosphere. Kim appeared to be decorating it with a gift from a fan and expressing her gratitude. The excitement of a mom-to-be was evident.

Last month, Kim shared the news of her pregnancy, saying, “It’s been a long time since I’ve shared any news, hasn’t it? The truth is, I’m getting ready to become a mom.” She received many congratulations. She also shared the joy of becoming a mother, saying, “It can be hard, but I’m happy and cherishing it, taking good care of it. Everything is new to me, so these days are fascinating.”

Meanwhile, Kim married her non-celebrity husband last November. At the time, she expressed her affection for him, saying, “The man I’m going to marry is kind and considerate, and always makes me smile when he’s by my side.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.