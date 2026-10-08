Kim Ji-min serves husband Kim Jun-ho a nine-side-dish feast even while pregnant: “He kept singing about wanting dried yellow croaker”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Kim Ji-min shared a glimpse of the couple’s sweet everyday life, setting a lovingly prepared table for her husband, Kim Jun-ho, even while pregnant.

On the 8th, Kim Ji-min posted two photos to her account with the captions, “Making sure Duru-bi and my sweet Jun-ho eat well. He kept going on about wanting dried yellow croaker,” and “I’m not envious of the king’s table.”

The photos showed a lovingly prepared meal that Kim Ji-min had made herself. Beef and seaweed soup, pork cutlet, dried yellow croaker, various seasoned vegetables and side dishes were laid out appetizingly. The table, laden with a generous spread, caught the eye and looked like a hearty meal just to see it.

Kim Ji-min appears to have prepared the dried yellow croaker herself after Kim Jun-ho said he often wanted to eat it, making the scene all the more heartwarming. Though she is five months pregnant and busy taking care of herself, the sight of her lovingly preparing a meal for her husband conveys the couple’s sweet bond.

Kim Ji-min is now five months pregnant with the baby whose prenatal nickname is Duru-bi. Even as pregnancy makes her body feel heavier, she has shared glimpses of her affectionate everyday life, setting a lovingly prepared table for her husband and bringing smiles to those who see it.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min married comedian Kim Jun-ho last July. The couple received many congratulations when they announced the pregnancy one year after their wedding. Their baby is reportedly a boy, and the due date is next February.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.