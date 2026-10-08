'35-Year-Old' Kim Yu-rim to Represent Korea at Miss Universe After Age Limit Scrapped... Could She Be the Next Honey Lee?

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] With Miss Universe abolishing its upper age limit for contestants, 35-year-old Kim Yu-rim, born in 1991, will represent Korea at the international beauty pageant. Having built up stage experience over many years as a choreographer and actor, she has drawn attention as people wonder how she will perform on the world stage.

According to Miss Universe Korea and other sources on the 7th, Kim Yu-rim, selected as the winner of Miss Universe Korea 2026, will represent Korea at the 75th Miss Universe pageant, to be held in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico this November.

Kim Yu-rim was born in 1991 and is 35 this year. A graduate of Dong Seoul University’s Department of Performing Arts, she has built a career in the performing arts as a choreographer and actor.

Kim Yu-rim plans to make active use at this world pageant of her experience expressing herself through dance and acting on stage. She is determined to showcase her own individuality and stage presence, going beyond a competition focused solely on outward beauty.

Kim Yu-rim will leave for Puerto Rico on November 6 and compete for about three weeks against representatives selected from around the world. She is reportedly preparing a dance performance based on K-pop, which is also highly popular overseas.

Interest in Kim Yu-rim continues in overseas beauty pageant communities. Some have expressed their hopes by comparing her to actress Honey Lee, who won Miss Korea in 2007 and placed fourth at the Miss Universe pageant.

There have also been reports that some beauty pageant prediction sites ranked Kim Yu-rim second, behind Brazil’s representative. However, this is an unofficial prediction, not an official pageant result.

Above all, Kim Yu-rim’s challenge is drawing attention because of Miss Universe’s changed eligibility rules. The pageant previously limited contestants to those aged 18 to 28, but abolished its upper age limit in 2024. As a result, adult women aged 18 or older can now enter the pageant regardless of age.

As Miss Universe shifts toward highlighting not only contestants’ appearance but also their experiences, individuality and diverse life backgrounds, expectations are growing for Kim Yu-rim’s challenge as well.

A key point of interest is how Kim Yu-rim, who qualified to represent Korea in her mid-30s, will draw on the experience she has gained as a choreographer and actor on the world stage.

Miss Universe is a major international beauty pageant. In Korea, Park Jeong-ah, the national director of PJP Co., Ltd., has reportedly held the license and selected Korea’s representative since 2016. Kim Yu-rim is set to promote the beauty of Korea and the appeal of K-pop in Puerto Rico this November.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.