Lee Ki-young and Kwon Hae-hyo rebuke actors taking on theater: “Their vocal projection is lacking, so they wear mics onstage—it’s serious”

[Kim So-hee, reporter for Sportschosun] Actors Lee Ki-young and Kwon Hae-hyo candidly shared their views on the lack of preparation among actors who have recently taken to the theater stage and on the realities of live theater.

On the 7th, a video titled “That’s How We Filmed It Back Then”: Five Veteran Actors on Then and Now on Film Sets [Actor Special, Episode 2] was uploaded to the YouTube channel “Record of Performances.” Lee Ki-young, Kwon Hae-hyo, Park Joong-hoon, Kim Eui-sung and Jung Doo-hong appeared in the video, sharing various stories about the past and present of the Republic of Korea’s film and theater industries.

That day, Lee Ki-young cautiously spoke about the growing number of actors recently turning to the theater stage.

Lee began, “This is a somewhat sensitive topic, but as there are fewer projects in the media, many actors are coming to do theater.” He went on to point out, “The truth is, they aren’t prepared in terms of vocal projection and various other things, so they perform wearing microphones.”

Kwon Hae-hyo agreed. “That’s quite serious. They perform in 200- or 300-seat theaters wearing microphones,” he said.

Lee Ki-young also expressed disappointment with how actors’ voices reach the audience in theater. “It’s a theater with fewer than 300 seats, but all the sound comes across as flat. We deliver (theater) lines as if they were lines we could say in front of a camera,” he said, adding, “If the audience is comfortable watching that, that’s fine, but there’s something a bit off about it.”

He emphasized the unique immediacy and vitality of theater, saying, “Performing live onstage is confined, but it has depth. The vitality you feel from the three-dimensional quality of sound coming from different directions is different.”

They also discussed why actors take to the theater stage. When Park Joong-hoon said, “I’ve often heard that theater is where actors feel the most exhilaration,” Lee Ki-young named the ability to connect with the audience immediately as theater’s greatest appeal.

Lee explained, “In theater, when I act, the response comes right away, within 0.x seconds. You can see people’s eyes change, and that’s exhilarating.”

He continued, “With television and things like that, it takes at least a week for a response to come, even at the earliest, while movies can still get a response a year later, can’t they?” He noted the difference in how long theater, television and movies take to reach audiences and viewers and elicit a response.

In theater, where actors face the audience directly onstage, the actor’s performance and the audience’s response interact immediately. Lee Ki-young highlighted theater’s distinctive immediacy and the vivid exhilaration it offers actors, conveying an appeal unique to theater that is difficult to experience in film and television.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.