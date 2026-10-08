Do Kyung-wan on why he married Jang Yoon-jung despite knowing about her “1 billion won debt”: “It felt like an SOS” (Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] On Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant, Do Kyung-wan reveals why he decided to marry Jang Yoon-jung after a short courtship.

On Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant, airing today (the 8th) at 8:30 p.m. on KBS 2TV, famed showbiz lovebirds Jang Yoon-jung and Do Kyung-wan will appear. Do, who served as an original MC on the show in 2019 as “Manager Do,” is returning to his home-base program as a chef, five years and eight months after announcing he was going freelance. Their candid feelings about each other will also be revealed, making the broadcast one to watch.

In footage to be shown that day, Do Kyung-wan prepares a self-congratulatory party to celebrate his return to KBS after five years and eight months. Moved, he says, “Terrestrial TV for the first time in a while” and “I wish they'd give me a bigger solo shot on screen,” drawing laughs. He then puts the cooking skills he has honed over the past five years and eight months to work, getting started on dishes tailored to his wife Jang Yoon-jung's tastes. As he cooks, he keeps showering her with cheesy compliments, making her laugh.

That day, Jang Yoon-jung and Do Kyung-wan also have an honest conversation. Jang confides, “(My husband) has very high self-esteem. But after meeting me... sometimes I feel sorry for him for no reason.” In response, Do Kyung-wan also

opens up candidly about his true feelings.

The two also talk about how they married quickly after a short courtship. Recalling how Jang Yoon-jung was struggling for various reasons at the time, Do Kyung-wan says, “It felt like an SOS to me.” What did Do do that helped Jang get back on her feet? The couple's candid conversation, which brought tears to everyone's eyes, will be revealed on the show.

Do Kyung-wan also jokingly says that he was one of show business's three leading “wife-card guys”—men who use their wives' cards—along with Jang Hang-jun and Lee Sang-soon, drawing laughs. But he soon piques curiosity by saying, “Director Jang Hang-jun and Lee Sang-soon are out as wife-card guys. I'm the only true one left.” The couple's stories—sometimes fun, sometimes heartfelt—will be featured on Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant, airing Thursday, October 8, at 8:30 p.m. on KBS 2TV.

Meanwhile, ahead of her 2013 wedding, Jang Yoon-jung was embroiled in rumors of a falling-out with her biological mother. At the time, Jang revealed that her mother had squandered all the money she had earned over 10 years and that she had instead ended up with 1 billion won in debt. Her biological mother later filed a lawsuit claiming ownership of the money Jang had earned, angering the public.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.