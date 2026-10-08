Lin Feels Guilty About Seo In-young’s Divorce After Singing at Her First Wedding: “I Feel Awful—Call Me Again When You Remarry”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Lin promised to sing at singer Seo In-young’s next wedding as well.

On the 7th, a video titled “The Real Reason Baek Ji-young Disliked Seo In-young Revealed for the First Time (+ The Music Industry’s Tough Big Sister, Witness Testimony)” was posted on Seo In-young’s YouTube channel, “Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon.”

Baek Ji-young said she had harbored negative feelings toward Seo In-young in the past. She said that after a close acquaintance of hers fell out with Seo In-young, she too came to dislike Seo.

A story was also revealed about how Seo In-young, after coming to see Lin, who had shared a dressing room with Baek Ji-young, once again got on Baek’s bad side. Baek said, “The two of you were laughing, so I said, ‘Aren’t you being too loud?’ It was wrong of me to single you out and say, ‘Seo In-young, be quiet!’” While expressing remorse, she also revealed that Seo had been hugely successful at the time but showed no humility, drawing laughs.

The conversation then continued over the phone with Lin. Seo In-young laughed sheepishly as she said she had been too embarrassed to contact Lin after Lin sang at her first wedding. Seo told Lin, “I’m going to do it again now,” referring to getting remarried, and Lin opened up about her heavy heart, saying, “Then invite me again. Because I feel so awful.”

Seo In-young married a businessman older than her in 2023, but they divorced just a year later. She is currently dating Choi Ji-hoon, CEO of the content-creation company NP, and will remarry at the end of this year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.