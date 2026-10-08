JYP abruptly scraps plan for '75 billion won new headquarters' in Godeok-dong... 'Difficult to proceed with the project'

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] JYP Entertainment has ultimately scrapped plans to build a new headquarters in Godeok-dong, Seoul, after spending tens of billions of won to secure the site. The company judged that the basis for proceeding with the project had changed after the land in front of the site was rezoned.

JYP Entertainment said in an official statement on the 8th that it had decided to withdraw from the project to build a new headquarters in Godeok-dong.

JYP said it had held several rounds of consultations with the Seoul Housing & Communities Corporation (SH Corporation) and the Gangdong District Office, among others, after first learning in April that the land in front of the new headquarters site had been rezoned. It said it had considered various options for continuing the project as originally planned, but on August 31 received a response from SH Corporation that the rezoning had no procedural issues and that restoring the land to parkland would also be difficult.

JYP ultimately determined that the surrounding environment, which it had considered important when pursuing the new headquarters project, had changed.

After also reviewing the situation with the leased buildings it uses in addition to its current headquarters in Seongnae-dong, as well as its plans for managing office space in the future, the company concluded that it would be difficult to continue building the new headquarters in Godeok. It plans to shift course and expand its office space around its existing headquarters in Seongnae-dong.

JYP said it plans to purchase additional buildings near its current headquarters to secure and improve a stable working environment for its employees.

The site for the new Godeok headquarters is one that JYP won in a bid from SH Corporation in 2023. JYP disclosed at the time that it had secured approximately 10,675 square meters of land in Block 2, designated for distribution and sales facilities in the Godeok-Gangil District, for approximately 75.5 billion won. The project also drew attention recently after some reports described it as being worth in the high 70-billion-won range, including various costs.

JYP also bought its current headquarters, located in Seongnae-dong, Gangdong-gu, Seoul, for approximately 20.2 billion won in 2018, and has expanded its business with Gangdong-gu as its base. As the company grew, so did its need for additional office space, and it pursued the new headquarters in Godeok-dong as a new growth hub.

However, changes to the environment around the site ultimately led JYP to abandon its plans for a large new headquarters and devise a new space strategy centered on its existing base in Seongnae-dong. JYP said it was “a decision made after long consideration and careful consultations,” adding that it would continue to pursue sustainable growth with its Seongnae-dong headquarters at the center.

The following is the full text of JYP Entertainment’s official statement.

JYP Entertainment (hereinafter, “the company”) has held several rounds of consultations with SH Corporation and the Gangdong District Office since April 2026, when it first became aware of the change in land use for the property in front of its new headquarters site in Godeok-dong. Although it made efforts on multiple fronts to continue the project, it has ultimately decided to withdraw from the project to build the new Godeok headquarters.

On August 31, 2026, the company received an official response from SH Corporation stating that “there were no procedural issues with the change in land use for the property in front of the new headquarters site, and restoring it to a park was also not possible.” As key conditions for pursuing the project from the company’s perspective had changed, we reviewed various factors from multiple angles, including the circumstances surrounding leased buildings other than our current headquarters, and reached the final conclusion that it would be difficult to proceed with the project any further.

Accordingly, we have established a plan to purchase buildings near our headquarters in Seongnae-dong, our current location, to secure and improve a stable working environment for our employees. As this decision follows long consideration and careful consultations, we ask for your understanding and kind consideration.

Since relocating to Gangdong-gu in June 2018, we have continued to grow. We will work closely with the local government where we are based, with our Seongnae-dong headquarters at the center, and will continue to pursue sustainable growth.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.