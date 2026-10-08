Lee Seo-jin to wait on Ha Ji-won 23 years later... roles reversed as 'star and manager'

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actors Ha Ji-won and Lee Seo-jin are set to revisit their connection from Damo for the first time in 23 years. The pair, who portrayed a tender romance in the past drama, are expected to show off a different kind of chemistry this time as a star and her manager.

According to a report by TV Daily on the 8th, Ha Ji-won will film the SBS variety show My Genie Secretary in Singapore.

Ha Ji-won will attend Grand PrixTM Season Singapore (GPSS), held across Singapore through the 11th. Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu are reportedly set to accompany her on her schedule and serve as her managers.

The reunion is especially notable because Ha Ji-won and Lee Seo-jin appeared together in the 2003 MBC drama Damo.

At the time, Ha Ji-won played the female lead, Jang Chae-ok, while Lee Seo-jin played Hwangbo Yoon, an officer of the Podocheong. Their characters shared a tender love that transcended the barriers of social status. Their tragic, impossible relationship moved viewers, and Damo sparked a sensation, giving rise to a passionate fanbase known as the “Damo Addicts.”

One line in particular, Hwangbo Yoon’s words to Jang Chae-ok—“Are you hurt? I’m hurt too”—remains a memorable quote that is still talked about today.

In 2026, 23 years later, the two will meet again—not as tragic figures bound by fate in a historical drama, but as a star and her manager on a variety show. Attention is focused on how Lee Seo-jin, known for his characteristically prickly yet sly charm, will look after Ha Ji-won, his former co-star.

With Kim Kwang-kyu, who has long been close to Lee Seo-jin, joining them, anticipation is also building for the fun chemistry the three will bring.

During her visit to Singapore, Ha Ji-won is set to experience F1 races and a variety of lifestyle programs at GPSS. Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu will accompany her and support her activities.

My Genie Secretary is the second season of My Too Prickly Manager – My Genie Secretary, a variety show in which Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu become a star’s managers for a day and accompany the star on their schedule. It airs every Friday at 11:10 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.