Hwang Jung-eum: “I lost 30 kg while crying and appeared in The Undateables, but it didn’t do well—I was so upset”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Hwang Jung-eum revealed the story behind her post-childbirth diet.

On the 7th, a video titled “The Day I Started a Semi-Automatic Diet” was posted on Hwang Jung-eum’s YouTube channel.

Hwang Jung-eum tried an enzyme bath as part of her diet. “I’m going to get down to 51.7 kg. I’m 54 kg now. I’ll see which looks prettiest—my face at 57 kg, 54 kg, or 51.7 kg—and go with whichever gets the best response,” she said. She added, “But 57 kg isn’t an option, even if it gets a good response. I feel so uncomfortable, and it’s not healthy. That makes me feel bad. To feel good, I need to lose weight,” reaffirming her resolve to diet.

After trying an enzyme bath, Hwang Jung-eum struck up a lively conversation with the others there. She heard that one of them had been managing their health regularly with enzyme baths after becoming seriously ill, and agreed, saying, “I also first realized how important health is after giving birth to my first son, and I’ve been taking care of myself ever since. You can’t buy health with money.” Hwang, who said her health had worsened after giving birth, surprised everyone by saying, “My back, lower back, and pelvis aren’t in good shape either. I had a vaginal delivery, and my first child weighed 4.18 kg at birth. I was in the 80-kg range.”

Hwang Jung-eum recalled, “I gained weight until I was 80 kg. I ate a lot of fruit. I gave birth when I was 80 kg, but afterward I was only 74–75 kg. I’d lost just 5 kg, and I had a mental breakdown. From then on, I think I lost 30 kg in five months, going at it like crazy. By the time I finally said, ‘I should stop losing weight now,’ I was 47.7 kg.”

She lost 30 kg to make her comeback in a drama. Hwang Jung-eum said, “It was when I was filming The Undateables. I got massages for two and a half hours at a time. For five months, I went every day except weekends. I got them while crying. I was crying and saying, ‘I ate so much—why am I putting myself through this?’ but the owner told me, ‘Be grateful that you have work.’ That one remark stopped me crying.” She added candidly, “But I remember being so upset that The Undateables didn’t do well.”

Hwang Jung-eum went on to admit, “I put everything I had into that one project to lose weight. I don’t think you need to go all in on anything. I think moderation is best in everything.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.