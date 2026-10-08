“Going all in on a pro team”... From Kim Yeon-koung to SEVENTEEN’s Boo Seung-kwan, ‘Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2’ is back stronger (comprehensive)

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Kim Yeon-koung’s team, stronger than ever, is coming.

A press conference for the new variety show ‘Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2’ was held at the MBC headquarters in Sangam-dong, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 8th. In attendance were coach Kim Yeon-koung, the “queen of volleyball”; SEVENTEEN’s Boo Seung-kwan, head of the PR team and team manager; commentator Yang Hyo-jin; and producers Kwon Rak-hee and Lee Jae-woo.

‘Coach Kim Yeon-koung’ follows legendary volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung’s project to establish a professional club.

Producer Kwon Rak-hee said, “We’re back with a deeper sense of sincerity.” Producer Lee Jae-woo said, “In season 1, I edited with excitement, feeling grateful that we could use shots like those. As that sincerity grew, I felt that so much story had built up.”

The second season has set an even bigger goal: establishing the eighth professional club. Coach Kim Yeon-koung is working tirelessly to prove that the Pilsung Wonderdogs can become a professional team.

Producer Kwon said, “Quite a few companies showed interest right after season 1 ended. Seeing that, I realized that establishing an eighth club wasn’t impossible. We thought we had to seize the opportunity when it came, so we went all in this season.” Producer Lee said confidently, “Preparing for season 2 felt daunting, but after talking with several companies, we were able to see the bigger picture and felt we could move forward aggressively without thinking about failure.”

The dream team has reunited to pursue a big dream. Everyone, from Kim Yeon-koung and Yang Hyo-jin to Boo Seung-kwan, who is about to begin his military service, decided to return.

Kim Yeon-koung explained, “Last season, I said there wouldn’t be a season 2, but here I am. Given my experience, I wanted to address what we lacked and help the team grow into a good one. I didn’t decide on the second round of tryouts in consultation with the players. We had to show better skills than in season 1, so the players’ condition was important. Some were injured, while others couldn’t play because of their club commitments, so I selected them with a focus on their strengths and roles.”

She continued, “I worked on the details, thinking about how to help the players quickly understand the volleyball I have in my head and turn it into a system. In season 1, some people said that even when they watched with the sound off because they were uncomfortable seeing me get angry and shout, they could still hear me. I thought I’d show a gentler side in season 2, but the production team made me face such a formidable opponent that my true self came out.”

She also praised him, saying, “Boo Seung-kwan supports us so well in every way. Even with his busy schedule, he never misses filming and takes care of what’s needed before anyone asks. Since becoming head of the PR team, he’s been looking after the players, asking, ‘Are the energy bars ready?’ He gets a little cocky about it. I think he feels he has a stake in the program. That shows how much he cares about it. As someone in volleyball, I’m grateful that he likes the sport and is involved with us.”

Boo Seung-kwan joked, “I think I would have regretted it if I’d enlisted without doing season 2. It might look as if this happened because of my role, but I’d been talking about how much I wanted a season 2 since the season 1 wrap party, and I care so much about the program that I even met separately with the producer before filming began. I’m not even thinking about a successor. Somehow, I took part in every season 2 shoot. If we have to choose a successor, we should give them a mock exam to see how much they know about the players, the program, and volleyball. We should hold a tryout for a new manager when I’m out on leave. SEVENTEEN members are absolutely out of the question. I absolutely can’t stand seeing one of the members do well.”

On his promotion from manager to head of the PR team, he revealed, “I have a lot more to do. Since we have to establish a club, I’ve continued supporting the players and coaching staff, and we’ve had a lot of meetings about what would actually help. The SEVENTEEN members would imitate me shouting, saying, ‘Why are you over there doing that?’ I shouted during filming this time too, and there were moments when I nearly cried.”

Yang Hyo-jin said, “At first I was nervous and felt awkward, but I was happy to join as a commentator.” She added, “The season 1 players probably expected to be part of it, but I think they understood, given that they’d be working with coach Kim Yeon-koung. When I knew her as a player, Kim Yeon-koung was a really intimidating, charismatic senior. Seeing her as a coach, though, makes me think how fortunate I was to have met her as a player. She was incredibly passionate about helping the players grow, even just a little, and paid very close attention to them. She’s now at the point where we can really call her an experienced coach.”

‘Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2’ premieres at 9:10 p.m. on the 11th. Before that, ‘Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2 Prequel: The Beginning of the Wonderdogs’ will air at 9:40 p.m. on the 10th.

Kim Yeon-koung said, “It’s difficult to talk about my goals as someone in volleyball here. I’ve never received an offer to coach or manage a team, so if one comes, I’ll think about it then.” Boo Seung-kwan expressed confidence, saying, “At the awards ceremony, we won six awards, including Program of the Year. So many people love volleyball itself that even if I were a club owner, I’d see no reason not to take this team on.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com; Photo: Yonhap News

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.