Song Sun-mi, Widowed, Decides to Change for Her Daughter: “I Took Classes to Become a Good Mother and Feel Much Freer”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Song Sun-mi said that changing herself for her child had also changed the way she sees life.

On the 7th, a video titled “Song Il-gook and Song Sun-mi on the Play A Streetcar Named Desire” was released on Lee Geum-hee’s YouTube channel, “My Geumhee.” In the video, Song Il-gook and Song Sun-mi, who star in the play A Streetcar Named Desire, appeared as guests and talked about the production and acting.

That day, host Lee Geum-hee remarked on how Song Sun-mi had changed. She said, “I found videos of the two of you promoting the play, and you were so enthusiastic. The Song Sun-mi I knew wasn’t someone who promoted her work so enthusiastically. Now you’re rolling up your sleeves and promoting it. I guess that’s what comes with time. I love it.”

In response, Song Sun-mi candidly reflected on her personality in the past.

She admitted, “I used to feel embarrassed by myself. I wasn’t the kind of flexible person who could easily come back with a good response when someone joked.” She added, “Sometimes I’d think, ‘Why would someone make a joke like that?’ and then call them three hours later to ask, ‘Why did you make that kind of joke earlier?’ I was serious about everything.”

She said she also found it hard to mingle with people on set. Song Sun-mi said, “Even when I went to the set, I wanted to talk to someone, but no one spoke to me. My manager would say, ‘People say you’re scary, noona.’ I used to be alone and lonely all the time, but I’ve changed a lot. My interest in and love for other people have changed.”

One of the things that prompted her to change was her child. Song Sun-mi said she had studied on her own and taken classes to change herself.

She said, “I took classes. Ultimately, I took them to become a good mother.” She added, “My own capacity has to be large enough for my child to play in it, too. In the process, my outlook on life opened up tremendously. I feel very free now.”

Raising her child led her to reflect on her shortcomings and see the world from a broader perspective. She explained that whereas in the past she had struggled to accept other people’s words and actions and had confined herself within a set framework, now her whole approach to people and life had become much more flexible.

Song Il-gook also related to what Song Sun-mi said. “It seems like a gift children give us. I think we become adults thanks to our children,” he said, adding that he, too, was growing through his children.

Actor Song Sun-mi married art director Go Woo-seok in 2006, and they had a daughter. She was widowed in 2017.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.