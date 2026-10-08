“Turns out they’d already broken up”... Yoo Seung-ho’s first dating rumor in 26 years since his debut ends on a bittersweet note

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Yoo Seung-ho was swept up in his first dating rumor 26 years after his debut, but news of the couple’s breakup emerged just two hours later. On the very day it was first revealed that they had been secretly dating for six years, it also came to light that they had already broken up.

On the morning of the 8th, E-Daily exclusively reported that Yoo Seung-ho and actress Im Se-ju had been dating for six years. The two reportedly first met while appearing in the tvN drama Memorist, which aired in March 2020, and later became a couple.

Yoo Seung-ho played Dong Baek, a psychic detective who can read other people’s memories, while Im Se-ju played Lee Seul-bi. The two, who grew close through the drama, reportedly continued seeing each other quietly, without worrying about the attention of those around them.

The dating rumors gained traction after reports emerged that the two had recently been spotted walking Yoo Seung-ho’s dog together around Seogyo-dong in Seoul’s Mapo District, or enjoying dates in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

The rumors drew particular attention because they were the first public dating rumors to emerge since Yoo Seung-ho debuted as a child actor in 2000. Although he grew up in the public eye from a young age, he had always guarded his private life closely, making news of his six-year relationship all the more surprising.

But the situation took a turn about two hours after the dating rumors were reported. A follow-up report said the two had already broken up. Citing a representative of Im Se-ju’s agency, Moving Pictures Company, it reported that the two had indeed dated for six years but had recently split.

An agency representative said, “After speaking with actress Im Se-ju, I can confirm that she dated actor Yoo Seung-ho for six years, but they recently broke up.” The two reportedly split about a month ago, but the exact timing of the breakup was not disclosed.

Yoo Seung-ho’s side also confirmed the breakup. His agency, 333 Entertainment, said, “The two actors were in a relationship, but they have now broken up and are maintaining a good relationship as colleagues.”

In the end, Yoo Seung-ho’s first dating rumor was followed by news of the breakup just two hours later. Their relationship, which had lasted for six years, was revealed to the public for the first time, but the two had already gone their separate ways.

Yoo Seung-ho had worked for 26 years since his debut without any notable public dating rumors, making it all the more striking that news of his first dating rumor and confirmation of the breakup emerged one after the other on the same day.

Meanwhile, Yoo Seung-ho, who was born in 1993, debuted in 2000 in the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) drama Gasi Gogi and won widespread affection for the film The Way Home. He has since appeared in a range of productions, including Master of Study, Warrior Baek Dong-soo, I Miss You, Remember: War of the Son, My Strange Hero, and Moonshine (When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon).

Born in 1991, Im Se-ju is two years older than Yoo Seung-ho. She debuted as a singer in 2011 under the stage name Haeora, then turned to acting and appeared in My Golden Life, My Only One, A Killer Paradox, and Riding Life, among other productions.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.