Gives up the CSAT to donate a liver to their father... Jeon Hyun-moo moved by young retaker’s story: “I hope they get into college” (Teachers 4)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] As Jeon Hyun-moo serves as an MC on “Teachers 3,” he shared the story of the repeat test-taker who left the strongest impression on him.

Premiering at 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, “Teachers 3: Repeat Exam War” is a large-scale admissions survival reality show in which 100 repeat test-takers taking on the final CSAT of their lives face daunting missions that test their limits and fierce competition, with one ultimate winner selected. Jeon Hyun-moo, the show’s MC, compared the filming set to the high-stakes survival game “Squid Game,” saying, “At first, I wondered whether students retaking the exam, who barely have time to study, would actually appear on the show. But once we got started, the set was filled with more desperation and passion than I had expected.” With 100 repeat test-takers taking part, Jeon also teased a title showdown for the “NEW Empathy Fairy,” drawing on his vivid experience as a former retaker to put even Jang Young-ran, the original “Empathy Fairy,” on her toes.

Here is a Q&A with Jeon Hyun-moo.

Q. “Teachers 3” has expanded into an admissions survival show featuring 100 repeat test-takers under the title “Repeat Exam War.” What did you think when you first heard about the concept?

- At first, my first thought was, “Repeat test-takers don’t have any time. Would they really go on a TV show like this? Could it work?” But once we got started, so many students applied, and they genuinely wanted to get into college. Since they’re students who want to finish the CSAT this year, I think their desperation was greater than I had imagined. I was quite surprised to see them carve out time to come on the show, pull themselves together after becoming lazy and complacent, and yearn for the guidance of our “T-vengeers.”

Q. With 100 repeat test-takers taking part, this must have been different from hosting earlier seasons of “Teachers.” What did you pay the most attention to while hosting “Repeat Exam War”?

- What I paid the most attention to was making sure the students didn’t get hurt. By its nature, a survival show has winners and losers, and some people have to be eliminated and go home. That’s a sensitive issue in any audition show, of course, but this time the participants are young students with their futures at stake. So while I tried to be firm when needed, I thought carefully about how to make sure the students would be less hurt and feel encouraged.

Q. How is the chemistry among the three MCs, and what role do you play in “Teachers 3: Repeat Exam War”? Please tell us what you’re proud of.

- The MCs have always had great chemistry. Jang Young-ran speaks from a parent’s perspective, while Mimi Minu, an admissions consultant who knows the latest admissions system better than anyone, brings in the perspective they’ve gained from taking the entrance exam multiple times. As a former repeat test-taker myself, I also understand better than anyone where students feel frustrated and what they need. We each have a clear role from our own perspective. The admissions system has changed a lot, but studying itself is ultimately much the same. I know where repeat test-takers feel disappointed or inadequate, and I can relate to them better than anyone, so I serve as the “Empathy Fairy.”

Q. Yoo Dae-jong and Kim Ji-young have joined the show after Jung Seung-je. As an MC, what has the chemistry of the “NEW T-vengeers” been like from what you’ve seen on set?

- The “T-vengeers” have fantastic chemistry. Kim Ji-young and Yoo Dae-jong seemed a little nervous at first, but after a few rounds of filming and interacting directly with the students, they seemed to forget they were on a TV show. Their distinctive, appealing personalities are coming through clearly, as if they were really in the thick of the admissions process. If Kim Ji-young is a very emotional, tearful “F-type,” Yoo Dae-jong is a sharp, strict instructor—a total “T-type tough guy.” But Yoo Dae-jong also has heartfelt tears beneath the surface, which makes him a very appealing character. I’d wondered how he and Jung Seung-je would get along, but they work together very well.

Q. What was the atmosphere like at the first filming, when 100 repeat test-takers gathered in one place? What was your honest reaction when you first saw the students’ expressions and felt their energy?

- To put it figuratively, the atmosphere on the first day of filming felt a bit like “Squid Game.” There were only a limited number of spots, and anyone eliminated had to go straight home, so the desperation on set was beyond words. I’ve hosted many auditions, but this was by far the most intense display of desperation I’d ever seen. For example, choosing to retake the exam because of just one subject and raising your scores to a level you’re satisfied with in only a year are no easy tasks. That’s why the students’ desire to meet the “T-vengeers” and their enthusiasm were greater than at any audition preliminary round. Watching them brought back memories of when I was retaking the exam. I went to subject-specific cram schools and comprehensive programs and was doing things, but I didn’t feel my skills were improving. I remember feeling frustrated: I was in a rush, but wasn’t doing anything properly, and it didn’t seem like I was getting any better. I kept thinking, “What have I improved in a year?” The students who came here probably feel the same way. They want to do something now, but don’t know what to do or how, or whether it’s even effective... Seeing those 100 students desperately taking on the missions to seize their opportunity reminded me of my younger self, and I felt so sorry for them.

Q. We’ve heard that the 100 repeat test-takers have all kinds of stories, some moving enough to bring people to tears. Could you tell us about the most shocking or moving story you heard during filming, or a student who particularly stayed with you?

- There was one student who underwent surgery to donate a liver to their father and had all but given up taking the CSAT. That story really weighed on my heart. They chose to retake the exam for their father. Of course, I hope everyone gets accepted, but I found myself especially hoping this student would make it.

Q. You’re a central figure and the “brains” of “Teachers.” Did watching the 100 repeat test-takers this season bring back any memories of your own experience with college admissions?

- It brought back a tremendous number of memories of my own college admissions experience. More students than I expected were grappling with the same concerns I had. I struggled with math when I was in school, and even when I retook the exam, I was lost because I didn’t know how to study effectively. The repeat test-takers I met this time were also struggling without knowing what study methods worked for them, just as I had in the past. Fortunately, a teacher at an academy showed me the way, saying, “This is how you should approach math.” Thanks to that, I developed an interest in it later on and was able to raise my scores significantly. I think our show and its teachers are playing that role for students preparing for the exam now. Hosting the show in that sense is truly rewarding and fun.

Q. What should viewers look out for most in “Teachers 3: Repeat Exam War”?

- “Repeat Exam War” isn’t just for students retaking the exam. I hope everyone involved in college admissions, including current high school students preparing for the exam and their parents, will watch it. The fundamentals of effective studying are the same whether you’re retaking the exam or taking it while still in school, so you’ll find answers to the question, “How should I study?” Even if you’re not involved in admissions now, everyone goes through the process at some point. The show lets you take a trip back in time by recalling who you were, the circumstances and feelings you had back then, and relating to it by thinking, “I was like that, too.” It’ll be even more fun to guess who among the 100 will get in and who will be eliminated. Like watching an idol audition show and rooting for a contestant, you can compare your predictions with the “T-vengeers’” selection criteria and see who makes it through. That should make for a thrilling, immersive experience.

Channel A’s “Teachers 3: Repeat Exam War,” featuring MCs Jeon Hyun-moo, Jang Young-ran and Mimi Minu alongside the “T-vengeers”—Jung Seung-je, Yoo Dae-jong and Kim Ji-young—follows the fierce competition, desperate challenges and unpredictable journey of 100 repeat test-takers. It premieres at 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 15.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.