Kim Kang-woo, inseparable from his wife: “People might think I’m unemployed; I’m not like this every day”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Kim Kang-woo shared a glimpse of his relaxed daily life and joked that people might mistake him for being unemployed.

On the 7th, a video titled “A strange autumn shopping trip: the husband tries the clothes on, but the wife makes the calls” was released on Kim Kang-woo’s YouTube channel, “Kim Kang-woo.”

That day, Kim spent a leisurely time shopping for clothes with his wife and visiting a restaurant serving Pyongyang-style naengmyeon, among other things. As they spent time together, he joked, “Since I’m always out with you, people might think I’m unemployed,” and his wife laughed and replied, “I’m half-unemployed.” Kim shares glimpses of his daily life with his family on his YouTube channel.

Kim said, “I work really hard, and then I spend my days off hanging out with my wife. It’s not like this every day. If it were, our kids would go hungry,” giving an update on how hard he has been working. He is currently busy filming KBS2’s new historical epic drama, “Great King Munmu,” which is set to premiere in November.

Meanwhile, Kim married Han Mu-young, the older sister of actress Han Hye-jin, in 2010, and they have two sons.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.