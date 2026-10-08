Kim Min’s look we never saw at his old house in Dongducheon... In a tuxedo, he’s the very definition of an actor

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Kim Min caught the eye with a look quite different from the life at an old house he showed on “I Live Alone.”

Rapper Swings was also impressed by Kim Min dressed up in a tuxedo.

On the 8th, Swings posted a photo of the two standing side by side on his social media, along with the caption, “Senior Kim Min is insanely handsome and cool.”

In the photo, Swings wore a white shirt, a black tie and a gray checked jacket. Kim Min looked polished in a black tuxedo and bow tie.

It appears to be a commemorative photo taken ahead of their attendance at the Seoul Drama Awards ceremony that day.

In particular, Kim Min gave off a markedly different vibe from the free-spirited outfits he recently showed on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s variety show “I Live Alone.” Instead of the unassuming look he had while living in an old house in Dongducheon, he wore a formal suit and showed off his appeal as an actor.

The photo also drew attention as a glimpse of his recent life shared after suspicions of staging arose surrounding “I Live Alone.”

Earlier, Kim Min shared his day-to-day life in an old house in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province, on “I Live Alone,” which aired on the 2nd. The broadcast showed him generating electricity by operating a generator himself and fixing up the house.

After the broadcast, some online users raised suspicions of staging, saying the house shown in street view differed from what appeared on the show.

In a phone interview, Kim Min explained that the house held special meaning for him. It held memories of an older brother and older sister who are like family to him, and was built by the older brother’s father himself.

The production team of “I Live Alone” also said that they had neither made separate preparations to the house for filming nor staged any situations.

As explanations for the suspicions emerged, Kim Min’s contrasting look in a tuxedo and Swings’ praise for him caught the eye.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.