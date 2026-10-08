'177cm' Han Hye-jin’s no-pants look is in a league of its own... The top model’s impressively long legs

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Model Han Hye-jin showed off her top-model proportions in a no-pants look.

On the 8th, Han Hye-jin posted a video from a profile shoot for her new agency on social media, along with the caption, “Oh man... Lee Hyun-yi slowly sneaking into view is so funny... Hyun-yi... it’s my turn...”

In the video, Han Hye-jin poses in a black sleeveless top with an oversized leather jacket casually draped over her shoulders. The chic black outfit and no-pants look highlighted her long legs and slender silhouette.

With her height of 177 cm and remarkable proportions, Han Hye-jin commanded attention in front of the camera with a relaxed expression and pose. Even just draping a leather jacket over her shoulders gave her the air of a top model.

But even Han Hye-jin, who had been seriously focused on the shoot, burst out laughing at her colleague Lee Hyun-yi’s prank.

When Lee Hyun-yi, who had been behind her, slowly edged into the camera frame, Han broke into a bright smile instead of keeping her chic expression.

Han Hye-jin added the playful caption, “Hyun-yi... it’s my turn...,” conveying the lighthearted mood on set. The contrast between her cool, aloof look in front of the camera and her laughter at her colleague’s prank caught people’s attention.

Meanwhile, Han Hye-jin recently signed an exclusive contract with newly established entertainment agency Aicher, along with Lee Hye-young, Lee Hyun-yi, Song Hae-na and others.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.