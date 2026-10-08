Lee Ki-chan Sings ‘Cold’ Outside a Pharmacy, Sending Social Media into a Frenzy and Drawing an Ad Offer from a Pharmaceutical Company (‘You Quiz on the Block’)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Lee Ki-chan revealed why he ended up busking his new song ‘Cold’ in front of a pharmacy.

On the 8th, tvN released a preview of You Quiz on the Block titled “Busking his new song ‘Cold’ outside a pharmacy: Lee Ki-chan’s own way of promoting himself.”

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk began by saying, “The video of Lee Ki-chan singing ‘Cold’ in front of a pharmacy has caused a sensation on social media.” Lee responded with a laugh, “I can’t really tell, but doesn’t the fact that I appeared on You Quiz on the Block itself mean it’s caused quite a stir?”

Lee Ki-chan also explained why he sang his new song ‘Cold’ in front of a pharmacy. “ ‘Cold’ came out in 2002. I wrote and composed it,” he said. “I had thought, ‘If I get the chance later, I should do a remake.’ Then I thought it might be fun to do a pharmacy busking event tied to colds, so I did, and the response was better than I expected.” He added, “Compared with before, there are a lot fewer stages where I can perform, aren’t there? So I thought it might be good to greet the public through social media.”

“It was my idea,” Lee said. “At first, I don’t think the pharmacist recognized me. I showed them my social media and said, ‘I’m a singer, and my new song is called “Cold,”’ and they gladly agreed,” he recounted.

The busking was met with an enthusiastic response, with messages pouring in from pharmacies across the country afterward. Lee said, “I’m getting tons of messages from pharmacies all over the country,” adding, “A pharmaceutical company even approached me with an advertising offer.” He received a round of congratulatory applause.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.