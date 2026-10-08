Film director Kim Chang-min dies after assault; prosecutors seek 20 and 15 years in prison for two assailants

Photo: Yonhap News

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Prosecutors have sought prison terms of 20 and 15 years, respectively, for the two defendants in the case of film director Kim Chang-min, who was assaulted and died after visiting a restaurant with his son, who has developmental disabilities.

At a final hearing held on the 8th before the First Criminal Division of the Uijeongbu District Court’s Namyangju Branch, presided over by Chief Judge Kim Guksik, the Namyangju Branch of the Uijeongbu District Prosecutors’ Office asked the court to sentence A, a man in his 30s who was arrested and indicted on charges of murder and violating the Act on Welfare of Persons with Disabilities, to 20 years in prison, and B to 15 years.

The prosecutor said the case had sparked public outrage and caused great shock, and stated as grounds for the requested sentences that the defendants had brutally beaten and killed Director Kim, who had been going about his ordinary life.

The prosecutor also pointed out that during the investigation, the defendants had made false statements or coordinated their accounts. The prosecutor explained that they had acted this way out of concern that they could face enhanced punishment if they were found to be accomplices.

The prosecutor added that the bereaved family was petitioning for severe punishment for the defendants, and stressed that they should receive punishment commensurate with their crimes.

A and B were sent to trial on charges of beating Kim to death at a restaurant in Guri, Gyeonggi Province, at around 1 a.m. on October 20 last year. Kim had been there with his son, who has developmental disabilities.

Kim was taken to a hospital about an hour after the incident, but was pronounced brain-dead on November 7 of the same year. He later donated his organs, giving life to others, and passed away.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.