82-year-old Sunwoo Yongnyeo faces an unexpected “wardrobe malfunction” scare: “It’s all torn—I almost looked too risqué”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Sunwoo Yongnyeo had a scare during an outing in Gyeongju when the side of her skirt tore, putting her at risk of an unexpected “wardrobe malfunction.”

Fortunately, the lining prevented any exposure, but her reaction—“I almost looked too risqué”—made people laugh.

On the 8th, a video titled “A grueling 18-hour Gyeongju day trip (Seokguram): 82-year-old Sunwoo Yongnyeo goes hiking fully decked out in luxury brands” was released on the YouTube channel “Soonpoong Sunwoo Yongnyeo.”

That day, Sunwoo Yongnyeo appeared wearing a newly purchased outfit. “I really, really love it, but the skirt was too small,” she said, explaining that she had the sides of the skirt let out.

But trouble with the outfit began shortly after they set off. Sunwoo Yongnyeo, flustered, said, “Oh no, what am I going to do? This is a disaster.” While they were on the move, she also asked the production crew whether the back was noticeable. They reassured her that it didn’t show.

Even after arriving in Gyeongju and continuing with meals and sightseeing, the skirt remained a source of worry. “I tried to dress up today and ruined it. I should’ve just stuck to my usual ways,” Sunwoo Yongnyeo said, adding with concern, “It’s ripping even more.”

Eventually, someone handed her a phone, and she called directly about the alteration. “You only widened the waist and didn’t do the bottom, so the whole side ripped,” Sunwoo Yongnyeo said. “I’ve come all the way to Gyeongju and now I’m in a real mess.” She added, “Anyway, we’ll talk when I get back to Seoul.”

Fortunately, the lining kept her from being exposed. “Thank goodness there’s a lining. I almost looked too risqué,” she said, brushing off the situation with her characteristic good humor.

Despite the uncomfortable outfit, Sunwoo Yongnyeo continued with her itinerary. Visiting Bulguksa Temple and Seokguram, she admired the scenery as she climbed the stairs, even as she said, “Oh, this is exhausting.” When visitors coming the other way approached, she yielded the path and greeted them, saying, “Take your time going up.”

Sunwoo Yongnyeo later attended a film festival event, where she warmly greeted director Bae Chang-ho. Pointing to her outfit, she said, “You know this dress? I’m in big trouble right now,” then added, “Don’t look there,” making people laugh.

After the long schedule, she couldn’t hide her exhaustion. “I’m so tired I could go crazy,” Sunwoo Yongnyeo said, reflecting on a day that had stretched from morning until late at night. She then said goodbye as she headed home: “Everyone, get some vicarious enjoyment from watching me. I’m so tired I could die.”

Sunwoo Yongnyeo also shared how her views on spending had changed with age during the trip. Looking around at various accessories, she said, “I don’t need things like this anymore. I need to eat well,” adding, “What I need most is a healthy body and good things to put in my mouth.”

But when she spotted something she liked, she immediately said, “I want to buy this one,” prompting another round of laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.