Han Go-eun’s husband proposes with a 7-don gold ring: “Gold prices are up 20%”... wife breaks down in tears

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Han Go-eun shed tears at a special event her husband prepared for their 11th wedding anniversary.

On the 8th, a video titled “Han Go-eun, Who Said She Didn’t Like Diamonds, Gets a 7-Don Gold Ring Prepared by Her Husband in Secret... (The Proposal Operation)” was posted on the YouTube channel “Goeun Unnie Han Go-eun.”

In the video, Han Go-eun and her husband were having wedding photos taken to mark their 11th anniversary when he prepared a surprise for her. He had decided to propose to her once again with a 7-don gold ring he had personally picked out for Han, who doesn’t like diamonds.

A little later, Han Go-eun appeared after changing outfits, and a live musical performance began. Her husband stood before her with flowers and a ring he had prepared in advance.

“Happy 11th wedding anniversary. I hope you’ll spend the rest of your life with me,” her husband said, offering heartfelt congratulations. He then gave Han Go-eun the ring, knelt down and proposed, saying, “I love you. Please marry me. Would you marry me again?” His wife was taken by surprise.

Han Go-eun was astonished by her husband’s unexpected proposal. Along with the ring, he had also prepared a letter he wrote himself to express his heartfelt feelings for her.

“When I think back to the day I first met you, I still feel nervous and excited—it’s been a constant state of nervous tension,” he said, recalling their first meeting.

He continued, “We were in love for 100 days, and became a married couple on the 101st day. Love seems less about grand promises and more about someone’s presence seeping into your day at some point. When you smile, I smile too; when you’re having a hard time, my heart aches too. Before I knew it, your day had become my day,” expressing his affection for his wife. Han Go-eun was moved to tears by the sincerity in her husband’s letter.

Her husband also shared the story behind the proposal, which he had spent a long time preparing. “I’d been planning the surprise for a long time,” he said, adding with a laugh, “Gold is now worth about 20% more than when I bought it.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.